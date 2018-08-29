TEXARKANA -- A man and woman accused of transporting people across the border for profit entered pleas of innocent Tuesday afternoon before a federal judge in Texarkana.

Gloria Esperanza Sosme, 25, and Leonel Sosme Pucheta, 28, appeared before U.S. Magistrate Judge Barry Bryant for arraignment on an indictment accusing them of two counts of conspiracy to transport illegal aliens for financial gain and aiding and abetting in transporting illegal aliens for financial gain. The indictment was issued July 24 in the Texarkana Division of the Western District of Arkansas. Both defendants were arrested Aug. 16 in the Middle District of Tennessee.

Both Sosme and Pucheta were taken before a federal judge in Tennessee for an initial appearance Aug. 17. Both were set free after their first appearances with certain conditions and with the understanding they would appear Tuesday before a federal judge in Texarkana.

At the joint arraignment hearing before Bryant, both defendants had a Spanish language interpreter. Bryant asked Sosme and Pucheta if their financial circumstances had changed since they were found indigent and qualified for appointed counsel by the judge in Tennessee. Both replied that indeed, their financial circumstances have changed as they claim to have even less money now than at their initial appearances.

Bryant appointed Texarkana lawyer Jeff Harrelson to represent Sosme and Texarkana lawyer Cory Floyd to represent Pucheta. The lawyers entered pleas of innocent on behalf of their clients.

The indictment, which court records show was unsealed Aug. 22, alleges people were smuggled from approximately Jan. 23 to Feb. 16. No other details concerning their alleged misconduct appear in public court records at this time.

Bryant scheduled both cases for trial Oct. 1 in Texarkana. Bryant released Sosme and Pucheta on the same conditions as those imposed by the judge in Tennessee with one exception. The conditions of release included permission to travel only within Tennessee and Arkansas. Bryant added Bowie County, Texas, as Floyd's office is in Texarkana, Texas, and he may need to meet with Pucheta there.

While the cases are pending, Sosme and Pucheta will be supervised by federal probation officials in Tennessee, Bryant said. Both defendants were ordered to surrender their passports by the Tennessee judge.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Ben Wulff said the pending offenses are both punishable by up to 10 years in prison, a fine up to $250,000, or both.

Metro on 08/29/2018