It is a little more than 72 hours -- depending on what time you read this -- before the University of Arkansas Razorbacks kick off their 125th football season.

This one is complete with a newly expanded stadium, new life and new hopes.

With that in mind, here are a few things to expect and not expect from this season:

Expect: Lots of energy and enthusiasm on the sidelines.

Don't expect: A lot of profanity, especially from head Coach Chad Morris, who is a very religious man who walks the walk and talks the talk but never carries it on his sleeves.

Expect: To see freshmen play. Expect them in the first four games.

Don't expect: All of the freshmen who are going to play to be in action during the first four games. Under the new rules, the coach can decide which four games a freshman can play and still redshirt.

Expect: To see a much more uptempo game.

Don't expect: To see much more uptempo games in the years to come. At SEC football media days, Morris said he was tweaking the offense to fit the personnel. Smart move by a smart coach.

Expect: The Razorbacks to struggle in SEC play, especially in the SEC West where they face the incomparable Alabama, the always dangerous Auburn, and talented teams such as Texas A&M, Mississippi State, LSU and Ole Miss, which may be better than most expect because of quarterback Jordan Ta'amu.

Don't expect: The Razorbacks to struggle as much in the future after Morris gets more players who fit his offense.

Expect: To see as many as five quarterbacks this season. Whether it be injury or just simply making a change for a better matchup, all five quarterbacks have something to offer.

Don't expect: The freshman quarterbacks to not be redshirted. They may get four games experience, but for the long run -- and that is what Morris is in it for -- the more freshmen you redshirt the better the future.

Expect: To see more and more former players come home to watch games. Morris and Athletic Director Hunter Yurachek have reached out to lettermen in a big way.

Don't expect: Either Morris or Yurachek to think the program started with their hiring.

Expect: The Razorbacks to have legitimate shots at upsets over LSU and maybe A&M.

Don't expect: To see the Hogs hit the wall in the fourth quarter. By all accounts, they are in much better shape.

Expect: Arkansas to win its road opener against Colorado State, making the Hogs' record for road openers just 4-11 since 2004.

Don't expect: The Razorbacks to win more than one road game, but it is OK to hope.

Expect: Lots of discussion among fans about who is the best quarterback.

Don't expect: Morris or offensive coordinator Joe Craddock to listen. They are the ones in every meeting and practice.

Expect: This team to be a little more fun to watch.

Don't expect: This team to contend for any titles in the next year or two. The majority of these players were recruited for a pound-the-ground scheme, not air Arkansas.

Expect: More from the special teams.

Don't expect: The defense to give up 44 points per game in SEC play like it did last season.

Expect: To have fun.

Don't expect: Too much.

In the dark and confusion Saturday night, it appeared No. 6 appeared alongside Bryant's LaTavion Scott to help a family and a disabled man during the mass confusion at War Memorial Stadium, but it was actually No. 5 from Benton, Kyvian Carroll, a linebacker, who by all accounts is an outstanding young man who has committed to play college football at Fresno State.

