To President Trump re John McCain: I'll regret for a very long time that I cast my vote for you. Your contemptuous remark--"He's not a war hero"--about John McCain is ranked high on the hierarchy of dark rhetoric uttered by brain-damaged humans.

What were you doing during McCain's 5½ years of agonizing incarceration? Let me guess--golfing or ogling?

LEONARD R. MILLER

Camden

Draining the swamp

In a recent article in this newspaper our Senator Cotton indicated that Mr. Manafort's recent conviction and Mr. Cohen's guilty pleas were an example of the swamp being drained. (Remember Mr. Trump's campaign promise to "drain the swamp.")

Mr. Cotton, you failed to mention the obvious that Mr. Manafort and Mr. Cohen are both Mr. Trump's swamp creatures. Give credit where credit is due, Mr. Cotton: Mr. Mueller is the man draining the swamp! And indications are that there is yet to be more such draining the swamp.

ADAM T. BRAZAS JR.

Lakeview

Pull rabbit out of hat

Support Fearless Leader: Learn Russian ... er, Pottsylvanian. Help Boris Badenov and Natasha Fatale infiltrate into Frostbite Falls, Minn., to inject Rocket J. Squirrel and Bullwinkle Moose with a fatal dose of nerve agent so that Pottsylvania can assume its rightful role of Supreme World Dictatorship and give President Leader the funds to build the grandest-of-all-ever hotel in Pottsylvania.

However, be careful to prevent Canada from smuggling the dastardly squirrel and moose, defenders of democracy (ptooie), out of the country. To defend against the possibility, build the northern wall. Make Canada pay for it.

ROBERT LEWIS

Fayetteville

What do we do now?

What will become of us if there are no more John McCains?

ARTHUR ROSS PHILLIPS

Little Rock

Losing adhesiveness

Definition of unglued [uhn-glood] idioms: Come unglued, slang.

To become upset, disorganized, or confused; lose emotional control: to come unglued in an emergency.

To disintegrate or collapse; fall apart; break down: The negotiators tried to keep the fragile peace agreement from coming unglued.

Does that sound like someone we all know?

SUSAN FRANZ

Hot Springs

They make no sense

When Democrats argue that the Republican Party controls the Senate, House, and White House and they don't accomplish anything, it makes no sense considering the Democrats obstruct, resist, and distort arguments and refuse honest debate.

FLOYD HOPSON

Hazen

A lesson on science

Perhaps they should teach at least some basic science in law school as exemplified by Mr. Edward Chevallier's recent letter about how a watershed works.

Yep, there's a bunch of critters up there doing their daily biological business, but let me ask one simple question that might serve to clarify why he thinks it "just doesn't add up": Does the downspout on your home collect and concentrate all of the water from your entire ZIP code?

It does add up.

RUSSELL LEMOND

Little Rock

That's entertainment

There are many people who attribute any opposition to Donald Trump to alleged hatred toward him. I don't hate Trump (or anyone). How is it possible to hate someone whose hair so resembles a fair-weather cloud?

This paper printed a letter I wrote just prior to the 2016 election in which I predicted that a Trump presidency (Trump Show) would be more thrilling than a Hillary Show. In retrospect, I realize that I should have used "entertaining" rather than "thrilling" as I have found that the former word is more descriptive of the actual Trump presidency. The entertainment ranges from the black comedy of Dr. Strangelove to the absurdity of slapstick. I personally find him endlessly fascinating as each day brings the anticipation of "tweetnadoes" (apologies to Sharknado) and "what's he done now?" He feels it necessary to be in the news almost every day and then becomes upset that the press doesn't think of him as highly as he does (he gives himself an "A+" as president).

The Trump Show has featured pardons and firings, embrace of enemies and kicking of friends, speaking of himself in the third person, juvenile name-calling, "covfefe," calling the media "enemies of the American people" (except the Trump/Fox News Network), alternative facts, fake news, easy to win trade wars, witch hunts, Stormy Daniels and Omarosa. It's quite clearly the most entertaining administration in our history. The Trump Show may very well be renewed in 2020 unless the Democrats learn how to become more entertaining. They have been way too serious in recent years.

The subtitle to a possible remake of 1964's Dr. Strangelove should be How I Learned To Stop Worrying And Love The Donald.

ED CHESS

Little Rock

