Much of Arkansas at risk for severe weather, forecasters say

The National Weather Service has placed much of Arkansas under a marginal risk for severe weather Wednesday.

The risk, which encompasses all but portions of the state’s south, means scattered showers and thunderstorms are likely ahead of an approaching cold front, the agency’s North Little Rock office said.

Gusty, damaging winds are the primary threat, according to the latest advisory. Heavy rain will also be possible across the state.

Forecasters said the risk of flash flooding is minimal.