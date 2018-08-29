Sections
Much of Arkansas at risk for severe weather, forecasters say by Brandon Riddle | Today at 10:30 a.m. 0comments
story.lead_photo.caption Much of Arkansas faces a marginal risk for severe weather Wednesday, Aug. 29, 2018, according to the National Weather Service's North Little Rock office.

The National Weather Service has placed much of Arkansas under a marginal risk for severe weather Wednesday.

The risk, which encompasses all but portions of the state’s south, means scattered showers and thunderstorms are likely ahead of an approaching cold front, the agency’s North Little Rock office said.

Gusty, damaging winds are the primary threat, according to the latest advisory. Heavy rain will also be possible across the state.

Forecasters said the risk of flash flooding is minimal.

Much of Arkansas at risk for severe weather, forecasters say
