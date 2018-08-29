Slugger Jose Bautista was acquired by the Philadelphia Phillies on Tuesday from the New York Mets for a player to be named later. Philadelphia will be the third team Bautista has played for this season.

BASEBALL

Phillies get Bautista

The Philadelphia Phillies acquired veteran slugger Jose Bautista from the New York Mets on Tuesday for a player to be named or cash. Bautista has batted .196 with 11 home runs and 42 RBI for the Braves and Mets this season. A six-time All-Star for Toronto from 2010-15, the 37-year-old Bautista has 342 career home runs. The right-handed hitter is expected to come off the bench for the Phillie. He has started in the outfield, third base and first base this season. Philadelphia has been active, acquiring infielder Asdrubal Cabrera and two-time All-Star catcher Wilson Ramos last month, then first baseman Justin Bour and lefty reliever Luis Avilan in August. Right-hander Mark Leiter Jr. was designated for assignment to clear room on the 40-man roster for Bautista, and catcher Andrew Knapp was optioned to Class AAA Lehigh Valley.

Wright goes to AAA

David Wright is moving up to Class AAA to continue his rehab assignment, but the New York Mets said it's unlikely the third baseman will play in the majors anytime soon as he attempts a comeback from back and shoulder injuries. Wright hasn't appeared in a big league game since May 2016. He batted .188 (6 for 32) with a double, 2 RBI and 2 walks in 10 rehab games at Class A St. Lucie this month. He was hoping to play a third day in a row Sunday but didn't feel comfortable and was given a couple of days off. On a conference call Tuesday with reporters, Mets assistant general manager John Ricco said Wright hasn't hit some of the benchmarks the team established for his rehab stint. But the Mets' captain will play a couple of games with Class AAA Las Vegas this week, as previously scheduled, to see how it goes.

Flowers extends stay

Catcher Tyler Flowers has agreed to a contract extension with the Atlanta Braves that could keep him with the team through the 2020 season. The agreement announced Tuesday by the Braves includes a $4 million contract for 2019 and a $6 million club option, with a $2 million buyout, for 2020. The 32-year-old Flowers is hitting .225 with five home runs in his third year with Atlanta while sharing playing time with Kurt Suzuki. Flowers hit a career-high .281 with 12 home runs in 2017. Flowers was drafted by the Braves in 2005 and traded to the Chicago White Sox in 2008. He played parts of seven seasons in Chicago before coming to Atlanta as a free agent in 2016.

Judge not close

Aaron Judge said Tuesday he is not close to swinging a bat. The Yankee slugger said he is still experiencing pain in his fractured right wrist "to the touch," and when he tries to extend his range of motion. Judge has been out nearly five weeks for an injury the Yankees originally expected to keep him out less than a month. Judge did say it is getting better. "If the pain was a five two weeks ago, now it's a four."

SOCCER

Bolt's debut set

Usain Bolt will make his debut for the Central Coast Mariners in an Australian A-League preseason exhibition game against an amateur team. The eight-time Olympic sprinting gold medalist from Jamaica is on trial with the Mariners, hoping to win a professional contract. He has been practicing this week on the left wing and expects to play about 15 to 20 minutes in that position during Friday's exhibition match. Club officials are predicting a crowd of 12,000 for the home game in Gosford, north of Sydney. Bolt, who is at home on a much larger stage, expected to be nervous on his debut. "There definitely will be nerves, it's not like it's a charity game anymore," Bolt said. "I expect to make mistakes but I also expect to go out there, make myself proud and to push myself. I know I'm not going to have a perfect game." Some critics have said Bolt's bid to turn professional is little more than a gimmick, but staff members at the club say they're giving the world's fastest runner a chance to prove himself.

GOLF

PGA selects CEO

The PGA of America selected former Deutsche Bank America chief executive Seth Waugh to be its next CEO. Waugh comes to the PGA of America with strong golf and business ties. He is finishing a three-year term on the PGA of America's board. During his time at Deutsche Bank, he helped create a PGA Tour event that involved Tiger Woods and later became a FedEx Cup playoff event. Waugh succeeds Pete Bevacqua, who is leaving to become president of the NBC Sports Group. He will lead an organization that serves nearly 29,000 PGA professional across the country. The PGA of America also runs three major championships for men, women and seniors, along with hosting the Ryder Cup every four years.

FOOTBALL

Last-second decision

Eagles Coach Doug Pederson doesn't plan to reveal whether Carson Wentz or Super Bowl MVP Nick Foles will start the season opener until 90 minutes before the game. Wentz has been recovering from surgery in December to repair a torn ACL and LCL in his left knee. He is practicing, but hasn't been medically cleared for contact. "I've made comments that his arm was live and throwing some really, really nice throws and very strong," Pederson said Tuesday. "Then when he came back into the 11-on-11, one of the noticeable changes again, or differences, was just his lower body strength and how well he's progressed through his rehab and conditioning." Foles struggled in two preseason games and won't play Thursday night against the New York Jets. The offense didn't score any points on 14 drives with Foles under center in the preseason. However, he was missing nearly all starters at the skill positions.

Bengals ink big men

The Cincinnati Bengals agreed to contract extensions Tuesday with defensive tackle Geno Atkins and end Carlos Dunlap, their top pass rushers who were entering the final years on their deals. Atkins' agents confirmed on Twitter he got a four-year deal, while Dunlap was extended for three years. The deals reportedly could be worth a combined $110 million if all terms are fulfilled. The Bengals cleared some salary cap room for the deals when they released receiver Brandon LaFell and safety George Iloka during training camp, opening spots for younger and less-expensive players. Atkins, 30, made his sixth Pro Bowl and led the Bengals with nine sacks last season, the most by an NFL interior lineman. He has 61 sacks in his eight seasons, the most by a Bengals interior lineman. Dunlap, 29, finished third on the club with 7½ sacks last season.

Titans trade for LB

The Tennessee Titans acquired linebacker Kamalei Correa from the Baltimore Ravens for an undisclosed draft pick. The Titans announced the trade Tuesday. Correa was the 42nd pick overall in 2016 out of Boise State, and the 6-3, 241-pound linebacker started four of his 25 games with Baltimore. The linebacker had 20 sacks and 31½ tackles for loss at Boise State, and he played with Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota in high school in Hawaii.

