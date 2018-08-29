HOT SPRINGS -- A man arrested in 2016 for trying to force another man at gunpoint to drive him to Tennessee and then stealing his car was sentenced to 15 years in prison Monday after pleading guilty in Garland County Circuit Court.

Ricky Ray Greeson II, 33, of Hot Springs has remained in custody in lieu of $256,000 bond since his arrest Oct. 25, 2016. He pleaded guilty to felony counts of aggravated robbery and kidnapping and was sentenced to 15 years. He also pleaded guilty to felony counts of commercial burglary and theft of a firearm and was sentenced to six years. All the sentences will run concurrently.

Greeson was set to stand trial on the kidnapping and robbery charges Sept. 24 and on the burglary and theft charges, which stem from the theft of two guns he had in his possession when he was arrested, on Dec. 4. Greeson's attorneys had filed a motion for a mental evaluation May 24, 2017, which delayed trial proceedings until he was found fit to proceed.

According to the probable cause affidavit on the kidnapping and aggravated robbery charges, North Little Rock police officers responded around 10 a.m. Oct. 25, 2016, to a possible aggravated robbery at the Valero at 605 E. Broadway in North Little Rock and made contact with a Hot Springs man who said an unknown white male, later identified as Greeson, got in his vehicle in Garland County and tried to force him to drive him to Tennessee.

The victim said he had been working on a vehicle at his shop and was test driving it in the area of Spring Street and Westinghouse Drive around 9 a.m. when he was flagged down by Greeson for assistance. When he pulled over, Greeson entered the vehicle, pointed a chrome revolver at him and told him to drive or he would kill him, the affidavit said.

The victim said Greeson forced him to drive to a gas station in Haskell and buy him soft drinks and cigarettes, and then forced him to drive north to Little Rock because "he needed to get to Tennessee," according to the affidavit.

The victim said Greeson told him, "Don't call anyone or do anything stupid or I'll kill you," the affidavit said. The victim told him he needed to stop for food because "he was diabetic and did not feel well." When they stopped in North Little Rock, Greeson told the victim he was taking the vehicle and was going to leave him there.

The victim said he exited the vehicle and Greeson fled northbound on Locust Street toward the Interstate 40 on-ramp. Greeson also took the victim's cellphone.

Arkansas State Police troopers located the vehicle near Hazen and took Greeson into custody. During a search of the vehicle, officers located two .38-caliber revolvers, including the one described by the victim.

Greeson was brought back to Hot Springs where he was interviewed by sheriff's investigators and admitted to stopping the victim, getting into the vehicle and telling him to take him to Tennessee, according to the affidavit.

ADVERTISEMENT

More headlines

State Desk on 08/29/2018