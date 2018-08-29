MANILA, Philippines — Relatives of several people slain in the Philippine president’s anti-drug campaign asked the International Criminal Court on Tuesday to prosecute him for crimes against humanity, in the second such request for a ruling on thousands of deaths that have occurred during the crackdown.

Lawyer Edre Olalia said a 50-page complaint against President Rodrigo Duterte was sent to an International Criminal Court prosecutor by email. Olalia said it accuses Duterte of ordering, inciting or tolerating the drug killings from the start of his presidency in mid-2016 to this month. The Duterte administration said it expects the effort to fail.

A s i m i l a r co m p l a i n t against Duterte was filed by a Filipino lawyer before the International Criminal Court last year and is currently being examined by a prosecutor. It focuses on killings during an earlier crackdown by Duterte when he was mayor of southern Davao city.

In their complaint Tuesday, the parents, sisters and wife of eight slain drug-offense suspects seek an indictment of Duterte and reparations for the deaths that occurred during police anti-drug raids. The complainants also include a nongovernment group that helps families of victims. The group is represented by a legal group, the National Union of Peoples’ Lawyers, led by Olalia.

“It is our hope that with the court taking jurisdiction of herein complaint, it may force President Duterte to re-examine, if not abandon, his distorted notion of mass murder to solve the country’s drug and crime problem,” the complainants said.