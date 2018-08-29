Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Latest stories Obits Email newsletters Weather Traffic Puzzles + games
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Prosecute Filipino, world court urged by The Associated Press | Today at 4:06 a.m. 0comments

MANILA, Philippines — Relatives of several people slain in the Philippine president’s anti-drug campaign asked the International Criminal Court on Tuesday to prosecute him for crimes against humanity, in the second such request for a ruling on thousands of deaths that have occurred during the crackdown.

Lawyer Edre Olalia said a 50-page complaint against President Rodrigo Duterte was sent to an International Criminal Court prosecutor by email. Olalia said it accuses Duterte of ordering, inciting or tolerating the drug killings from the start of his presidency in mid-2016 to this month. The Duterte administration said it expects the effort to fail.

A s i m i l a r co m p l a i n t against Duterte was filed by a Filipino lawyer before the International Criminal Court last year and is currently being examined by a prosecutor. It focuses on killings during an earlier crackdown by Duterte when he was mayor of southern Davao city.

In their complaint Tuesday, the parents, sisters and wife of eight slain drug-offense suspects seek an indictment of Duterte and reparations for the deaths that occurred during police anti-drug raids. The complainants also include a nongovernment group that helps families of victims. The group is represented by a legal group, the National Union of Peoples’ Lawyers, led by Olalia.

“It is our hope that with the court taking jurisdiction of herein complaint, it may force President Duterte to re-examine, if not abandon, his distorted notion of mass murder to solve the country’s drug and crime problem,” the complainants said.

Sponsor Content

Comments

You must be signed in to post comments
Sign in
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended for you

Canada optimistic on trade
by Compiled by Democrat-Gazette staff from wire reports
President says tech firms rig searches
by Compiled by Democrat-Gazette staff from wire reports
Mexico praises trade deal
by JOSHUA PARTLOW THE WASHINGTON POST
Arkansans recall McCain's resolve
by Frank E. Lockwood
Kansans arrive to find Dogpatch dark
by Bill Bowden
ADVERTISEMENT