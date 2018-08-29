FAYETTEVILLE -- Sophomore Cole Kelley will make the fifth start of his college career Saturday in the University of Arkansas' season opener against Eastern Illinois.

Kelley was told Sunday night by Coach Chad Morris and offensive coordinator Joe Craddock that he'd be the starting quarterback.

"It means a lot to me, but it's really just the beginning, man," Kelley said after Tuesday's practice. "I mean, that was fall camp. We haven't even started the season. We've just started practicing for the first game, so this is really just the beginning."

Kelley had a 2-2 record as a starter last year, making his starting debut at No. 1 Alabama. The Razorbacks lost 41-9 to the Crimson Tide and 52-20 to Auburn before rallying to upend Ole Miss 38-37 and edge Coastal Carolina 39-38 while Kelley filled in for senior Austin Allen.

Kelley edged out junior Ty Storey, who shared reps with the starting unit throughout training camp. Morris said both would play against the Panthers.

Kelley said he didn't try to think big picture during the grind of camp.

"What I focused on on a daily basis was just trying to be consistent and doing what I can to help our team just to score points and get first downs and make each play that was called in to me successful," Kelley said. "That's all you can really do as a quarterback."

Senior safety Santos Ramirez complimented both top Arkansas quarterbacks.

"I feel Ty is more patient," Ramirez said. "He manages the game very well back there. Cole takes more chances, and I like his aggressive style of play.

"He's bigger, so we can use more run downs well. I love how they both complement each other. I think they both can be effective for the team."

One full year

Junior cornerback Ryan Pulley will have gone one full year without playing in a game when the Razorbacks take the field Saturday.

Pulley suffered a torn pectoral muscle right before halftime in last year's 49-7 season-opening victory over Florida A&M.

"I'm so excited," Pulley said. "I've been out 365 days, man. It's time to get to work. I'm just trying to get these guys with me. I'm just ready to go, ready to play."

Injury update

Defensive end Randy Ramsey, receiver La'Michael Pettway and offensive tackle Dalton Wagner were all dressed out and practicing Tuesday. Ramsey (hamstring), Pettway (groin) and Wagner (appendectomy) did not participate in Saturday's mock game.

Wagner, who had been at first-team left tackle early in camp, was running at second-team right tackle behind Brian Wallace on Tuesday.

Tight ends Jeremy Patton and Grayson Gunter both practiced Tuesday, though each wore a green (limited) jersey. Patton suffered a bruised ankle in the second week of camp, and Gunter suffered a sprained ankle in the second scrimmage Aug. 18.

Tackling up

Safety Santos Ramirez, a defensive captain last season, said the Razorbacks have responded well in tackling situations after falling short in the second scrimmage Aug. 18.

"We're getting more bodies to the ball and getting to the open field and breaking down to the ball carrier and not just running past him," Ramirez said. "We put more emphasis on making sure we get to the ball carrier and get him down, so it has improved."

Both will play

Arkansas isn't the only school with an extended quarterback battle that will carry into the first game.

Eastern Illinois Coach Kim Dameron said Tuesday he will play both Tulane transfer Johnathan Brantley and Navarro (Texas) Junior College transfer Harry Woodbery at quarterback Saturday, and he's not ready to announce a starter.

"I have not made an announcement. I don't really see any reason to," Dameron said on the Ohio Valley Conference call. "They're both going to play. To me, it really doesn't matter who starts.

"What matters is who finishes and who plays the best and who doesn't turn the ball over and makes great decisions. I've got a pretty good idea [who will start], but there's no reason to make an announcement."

Brantley played in six games in 2017, including one start against Oklahoma, and went 10-of-17 passing for 101 yards and 1 interception. He also rushed for 193 yards and three touchdowns.

Woodbery passed for 2,131 yards and 12 touchdowns in 10 games last year.

7 from Arkansas

Eastern Illinois has seven players on its roster who hail from Arkansas, led by a group of defensive backs that include Zavion Moore from North Little Rock, the duo of Cornelius Page and Iziah Gulley from Camden Fairview, Darius Waddell from Sherwood, Marcus Bornslater from Crossett, and Jordan Jackson from Blytheville.

"You go where you know people," said Eastern Illinois Coach Kim Dameron, who hails from Rogers. "Keith Scott, our safeties coach, is from Watson Chapel. Before that, we had Tony Gilbert from Blytheville and [ex-Razorback] Dennis Wilson [Marianna] was here."

Junior Jonathan McCoy, a 6-8 tight end also from Camden Fairview, is also on the Panthers roster.

"I think they're all really excited," Dameron said. "If I was them I would be. They're going to come in there and try to prove to everybody -- their family, themselves and anybody else who will watch -- they're pretty good football players, too. And there are enough players in the state of Arkansas that don't all end up going to Arkansas or Arkansas State or UCA."

FG notes

Preston Stafford banged through a 42-yard field goal to cap the opening sequence for the first-team offense Tuesday. Matthew Phillips' 42-yard try clanged off the right upright and fell back.

First-team kicker Connor Limpert jogged with the special-team players off the field and did not appear injured.

4 for 100

Four current Razorbacks have posted 100-plus tackles, though senior Kevin Richardson, who has 109, will be sidelined for the opener after surgery on his foot.

Senior Dre Greenlaw leads the pack wit 240 career tackles, including 103 last season. Junior De'Jon Harris with 152 career tackles, including 115 last year, is next, followed by senior Santos Ramirez (141).

Paycheck

Eastern Illinois reportedly will receive a game guarantee of $525,000 for Saturday's opener. As a comparison to other FCS teams who have played the Razorbacks in recent seasons, Florida A&M received $700,000 for last year's opener; Alcorn State was paid $575,000 for a game in Little Rock in 2016; and Tennessee-Martin made $500,000 for a game in 2015.

The Razorbacks will pay $550,000 for next season's opener against Portland State in Fayetteville, according to the Portland Tribune.

Opening talk

The Razorbacks are 97-23-4 in season openers and are riding a three-game winning streak since a 45-21 loss at Auburn to open 2014. Arkansas is 19-2 in season-opening games since losing back-to-back openers to SMU in 1995 (17-14) and 1996 (23-10).

The last of the Hogs' four ties on opening day was a 14-14 outcome vs. Ole Miss on Sept. 15, 1984, in Little Rock.

Extra points

• Eastern Illinois Coach Kim Dameron's grandchild Emma was born Aug. 28, 2014, the day the former Arkansas receiver and safety made his head coaching debut vs. Minnesota.

• Eastern Illinois went 6-5 in 2017, winning its games by a combined 15 points for an average of 2.5 points per win. The Panthers' largest margin of victory was three points in four different games.

• A New York Giants scout was at Tuesday's practice.

