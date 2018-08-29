A Cabot man who killed a childhood friend -- a 27-year-old married mother of five -- and maimed his sister-in-law in a February 2017 late-night drunken-driving crash in Little Rock was sentenced Tuesday to 12 years in prison.

Bethany Leigh Cross was sitting in the front seat between Jerry "Justin" Standridge and Leslie Standridge when Justin Standridge drove his eastbound 2016 Ram 2500 pickup off Cantrell Road near the Mississippi Street intersection.

Standridge had a blood-alcohol level of 0.23 percent, almost three times the legal limit of 0.08 percent, and had been driving 43 mph when he struck the pole. He pleaded guilty in May to misdemeanor driving while intoxicated and felony charges of negligent homicide for Cross' death and second-degree battery for his sister-in-law's injuries.

The Standridges were seriously hurt and continue to suffer from their injuries. But Cross did not have the benefit of an air bag, police crash investigator Mark Williams told Pulaski County Circuit Judge Leon Johnson. Williams told the judge that he was surprised that anyone survived. The Standridge crash produced more than twice the impact of wrecks that regularly result in fatalities, he said.

Deputy prosecutor Lauren Eldridge called for the maximum sentence, 26 years in prison. Standridge deliberately drove while drunk and ended up robbing the community of a woman who was a devoted mother, daughter, sister and friend, she told the judge.

"He knew what he was doing, but he made that decision to get in that truck with two passengers," Eldridge said.

Defense attorney Jack Lassiter asked for a suspended sentence, invoking his client's broken arms and legs and a hip injury that required replacement surgery with the possibility of further procedures.

Standridge, who turns 30 in about two weeks, is a hardworking, reliable, devoted father of two who has been married for a decade, Lassiter said.

His grief and remorse for killing a woman he'd known since childhood and nearly killing his brother's wife show he's not at risk for reoffending, Lassiter told the judge. Prison cannot do anything to rehabilitate Standridge that he has not already done, the attorney said.

The judge said he was impressed by Standridge's remorse, but said he was more taken with what the loss of their mother had done to separate Cross' four surviving children, a son and three daughters, ages 4 to 10. A fifth child, a daughter, died in infancy.

The two oldest children and two youngest had different fathers and now live with their dads. Cross' mother, Amy Leann McClellan, testified that those younger siblings never see their older brother and sister and that she has not seen her youngest grandchildren in months.

In life, Cross' children had been the center of her universe, and she had worked hard to keep them with her, testified McClellan, who wept at times.

"She was my sunshine," McClellan told the judge, struggling to maintain her composure. "I referred to her children as The Bees because they were always swarming around her. But she could always handle them, always manage them."

McClellan described getting the phone call from UAMS Medical Center that her daughter was dying. The hospital is where McClellan works as an organ transplant nurse.

Cross had the "biggest heart of anybody I knew" and the "sweetest spirit about her," McClellan said. "This world is not a good place without her. [Standridge] has sentenced me to hell. There's not a day I don't cry for her."

Cross' brother, Cody McClellan, also described her as a devoted parent, the kind of mother people imagine having.

"When it came to being a mother, there wasn't any better," he told the judge.

He said he lost a best friend and confidant, someone he could call at at any time of the day or night.

"It doesn't ring any more. I still call," he testified. "It's like you're missing your arm. You don't feel complete anymore. It's just not fair. She was just such a great person to be around. Everyone in this room who knows her is better for it."

Standridge took the stand to apologize to both Cross' family and his own for what he had done to two "women I love."

"I'm sorry for the pain that's been caused. I'm sorry for the decision I made," Standridge said, telling the judge his guilt keeps him from sleeping regularly. "I understand I made a mistake that night. I'm ready to receive my punishment even though it won't bring anyone back."

Challenged by deputy prosecutor Scott Duncan that he had failed to fully address what he had done, Standridge told the woman's family he was ashamed.

"I can hardly look you in the face," he said. "I'm dearly sorry for what I took from you. You know I love you, and I loved your sister with all of my heart."

Leslie Standridge attended the hearing, but did not testify. She was in a coma for almost a month and spent another month in rehabilitation. Her husband, Derrick, told the judge that she recently has been able to resume driving, but that she suffered a brain injury and does not remember anything about the crash.

Her brain swelled so much from the impact that doctors had to remove part of her skull, he said.

Justin Standridge's wife, Lauren, and mother, Robin, told the judge about how debilitating the crash had been for him, both physically and mentally. He was discharged after 10 days, leaving the hospital unable to use his arms and legs, then spent another two months recuperating at his mother's house across the street from his own home.

"He was just like a baby," Robin Standridge testified. "He couldn't do for himself"

Justin Standridge, who now works for the family's Stanco Construction roofing company in Cabot, cannot do any of the physical labor he once could, she said.

Robin Standridge told the judge that she had known Cross since age 3 and that they had been very close, with Cross calling her a "second mother," recalling how their families had attended the same church and regularly camped together.

She rushed from the room wailing and crying when the judge sentenced her son to prison, her anguish spilling into the courtroom. As family members tried to comfort her in the hallway, someone cried out, "Bethany would not want this."

