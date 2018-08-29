Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/MITCHELL PE MASILUN --7/25/2018-- People react after an incident during the Salt Bowl at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock Saturday, August 25, 2018.

Patrons of War Memorial Stadium will see new security measures the next time they attend a game after authorities Tuesday announced a ban on loitering on the concourse, a clear-bag-only policy and increased use of security wands at the venue's entrances.

The Arkansas Department of Parks and Tourism released three new security protocols for all athletic events at the venue just three days after a panic sent fans running from the stadium.

A fight, falling barricades and the firing of a stun gun Saturday night prompted more than 38,000 people to flee the annual Salt Bowl rivalry game between Bryant and Benton high schools. The event was called in the third quarter and at least seven people were injured, authorities said.

"People who came back to pick up their things the next day ... they were disappointed," parks department spokesman Meg Matthews said Tuesday. "An evening they were looking forward to ... somebody ruined it. It felt unfair, and we agree. It was not fair."

Matthews said Tuesday that the new security measures are "common sense" improvements that will ensure future games are not similarly interrupted.

The new protocols will affect all athletic events and will be implemented on a case-by-case basis for other large-crowd events at the stadium, she said. Though the new policies will immediately go into effect, Matthews said they could be altered in the future.

"As the year plays out, we will see what needs to be added to it or even subtracted from the document," Matthews said. "We've never had a stadium before. We certainly never expected what happened Saturday night. It's a learning curve, and we don't want to have a knee-jerk reaction."

Gov. Asa Hutchinson moved War Memorial Stadium into the jurisdiction of the parks department in 2016. It is the only major stadium the parks department oversees.

Clear-bag policies are relatively common for large stadiums, said Will Adams, training manager for the National Center for Spectator Sports Safety and Security, a program which identifies best safety practices for arenas and sports venues.

The center also provides training and certification for venue managers and employees across the nation.

"The clear bag -- that will be the standard across the country for the next few years," Adams said. "Several collegiate conferences have shied away from making that mandatory, but it's a part of most suggested guidelines and best practices guides."

Matthews said the department anticipates no pushback on the clear bag policy, as it has been implemented in the past at certain large-crowd events without incident.

Unlike a bag policy implemented in 2016 at Verizon Arena in North Little Rock, Matthews said no non-clear bags of any size will be allowed in the stadium.

After the Nov. 13, 2016, terror attack at a Paris concert venue killed 89 people, Verizon Arena began using standing metal detectors, a clear-bag policy and bag-size limit. Non-clear purses that measured less than 5 by 9 inches were still allowed in the arena, however.

The NCAA recommends a clear-bag policy in its best practices guides, and the Southeastern Conference mandated a clear-bag policy at all events in 2017.

University of Arkansas, Fayetteville police Capt. Gary Crain said the clear-bag policy has been mandatory at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium since the 2017 football season in compliance with the SEC mandate.

Crain said a clear-bag policy makes it easier for security to search a bag thoroughly and quickly, as opposed to searching through pockets to ensure no contraband is taken into the stadium.

Somewhat less common -- though still recommended in the national center's best practice model -- is a universal implementation of the security wand, Adams said.

"For most places, if they can't afford a walk-through metal detector, and if you have the time and personnel to do it, that's probably the way most people will go," Adams said. "One argument for hand wands is that it's not discriminatory. It's not because of how I dressed today or something like that."

Before the universal security wand policy, Matthews said security officers scanned incoming patrons at their own discretion. Mandating that all incoming patrons be scanned, Matthews said, increases security without holding up lines.

"We want this because it's quicker," Matthews said. "We have a lot of faith in Arkansans; they're coming to have fun and relax and not hurt anybody."

Neither the NCAA nor SEC mandate the use of hand wands or standing metal detectors, though both are recommended in best practices guides. Crain said security personnel at Razorback games in Fayetteville do not currently employ a metal detector or wand, but the devices have been discussed.

The new War Memorial Stadium policy that is the least common among other venues, Adams said, is the rule barring loitering in the common areas of the stadium, which is not among the best practice policies for the SEC, NCAA or the national center.

Crain said Razorback Stadium had no such policy.

Matthews said the idea to bar loitering came from officials at the Bryant and Benton high schools, who met Monday with local and state law enforcement to discuss what happened at the stadium and how best to prevent future occurrences.

Devin Sherrill, spokesman for the Bryant School District, said security breaks up large gatherings of students at home football games to deter fights or distractions from the game.

"When people come and start gathering up, it's sometimes an indication that something is going on there," Sherrill said. "It's just a crowd control aspect to help everyone have a safe environment. It helps everyone who goes to the game enjoy the game."

Unlike the policy at Bryant High School games, which focus primarily on students, Matthews said the policy will affect all age groups.

"It's difficult for people to get into a fight if they're in their seats," Matthews said. "There will be a bit of a learning curve, but we're just going to ask people very nicely if they're not waiting to buy a hot dog or going to the bathroom, please go back to your seat."

Matthews said preventing loitering will also help ensure that everyone in the stadium can enjoy the game. When asked if the new law might stymie the social aspect of football games and other such events, Matthews said the tailgating area should be the primary social scene.

"Those who came to watch the game can watch the game," Matthews said. "But tailgating -- we consider that to be the time to socialize."

Matthews said it was not yet clear if the ban on loitering would be in effect during halftime.

