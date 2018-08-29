Sections
Suspect in Arkansas shooting arrested in Illinois; he had hand grenade with him, police say by Texarkana Gazette | Today at 10:05 a.m. 0comments

A suspect in a Hempstead County attempted murder case has been arrested in Illinois, authorities said.

John Lyndell Hill, 56, of Blevins, was arrested in Granite City, Ill., shortly after midnight Monday, Hempstead County Sheriff James Singleton.

According to Granite City police, Hill had in his possession two rifles, a handgun and a hand grenade. He is being held by Granite City police pending extradition back to Hempstead County.

On Aug. 10, Hempstead County deputies were dispatched around 4 p.m. to the intersection of Arkansas Highway 29 North and state Highway 332 East regarding gunshots fired into a vehicle.

Deputies, Arkansas State Police special agents and the Hope Police Special Response Team responded and began a search for the suspect, but he evaded capture then.

