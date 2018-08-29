A Tennessee teenager arrested on an aggravated robbery charge during a brief stay in Arkansas must stand trial as an adult, Pulaski County Circuit Judge Barry Sims ruled Monday.

Nicholas "Nick" Dumas moved to Alexander in December, enrolled in Bryant High School in January, turned 17 in February and, police say, robbed a Bryant teenager in April, before returning to his mother in Nashville, Tenn., the following week.

Charged as an adult, Dumas, who did not testify, had petitioned the judge to transfer the charges to juvenile court. Opposing the move, deputy prosecutor Matt Stauffer told the judge that the robbery wouldn't have happened if not for Dumas' actions.

"He wasn't the one who set it up, but he was the one who carried it out," he said.

The vehicle the robbers used matches the description of the red Honda CRV Dumas owned at the time, the prosecutor noted.

Detective Michael Lundy said 17-year-old Cameron Gule Jr. identified Dumas as the gun-wielding member of a trio of acquaintances he encountered while trying to sell his PlayStation video game console on April 14 at 1203 W. 37th St. The detective told the judge that Gule had seen an acquaintance he knew only as JB posting on the social media photo-exchange service Snapchat about wanting to buy a video game system.

Gule offered to sell his console for $250, but when JB arrived behind the wheel of a red SUV, he was accompanied by two other teenagers whom Gule knew from school: one of them known only by the nickname "John Wick," and the other was Dumas, Lundy told the judge.

Dumas was in the backseat of the vehicle, and when Gule walked up to the car with his PlayStation, Dumas pointed a silver semi-automatic handgun at him and said, "Leave it," Lundy testified. Afraid he'd be shot, Gule gave up the game, and the three left in the SUV.

Lundy said police had only recently identified JB and were working on establishing the identity of "John Wick," hoping to be able to charge them as well.

Questioned by defense attorney Danny Crabtree, Lundy rejected the lawyer's description of the robbery as "unsophisticated," saying that the robbers had gone to some effort to find a victim.

Dumas' mother, Kathleen "Kate" Dumas of Nashville, Tenn., told the judge that the boy's father left the family when he was 10, leading to an estrangement that weighed heavily on the teen. Nick Dumas had moved to Alexander to live with his father, enrolling in Bryant High School, she said.

But his father's busy work schedule left little room for father and son time, and the man seldom had food in the house, leaving her son to fend for himself. The teen's father would regularly expel him from the home overnight when they quarreled, she said.

The teen had lost so much weight when he visited her during March spring break that she took him to a doctor, the woman said.

Her son had been a good student and outstanding rugby player in Nashville but, used to smaller schools, had struggled at Bryant High and had difficulties fitting in and finding friends, she said. The worst trouble he'd been in before his arrest was getting in trouble for not wearing a tie to school, she told the judge.

Dumas, who was arrested two weeks after the robbery, has moved back to Nashville where he was being home-schooled and has gotten a job at a nearby pizza restaurant where he's a valued employee with a key to the business and the combination to the safe, she told the judge.

Dumas was a "lost kid," the defense attorney told the judge, asking for a chance at rehabilitation in the juvenile justice system, with the potential for keeping his arrest off his record.

"As a lost kid, one act should not define the next 10 to 20 years of his life," Crabtree said.

Metro on 08/29/2018