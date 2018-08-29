Wolves' Byner thrilled to return

Brandon Byner entered the 2017 season loaded with confidence.

The 5-11 senior from Bessemer, Ala., was coming off a career-best effort in Arkansas State University's 31-13 victory over Central Florida in the 2016 Cure Bowl in Orlando, Fla.

Having played a reserve role in the secondary and on special teams for most of the season, Byner came up with five tackles and broke up a pass in the Red Wolves' bowl game victory.

And when the 2017 fall camp arrived, Byner was "running with the ones."

His chances of contributing, however, turned sour three days into fall practice.

While running a one-on-one drill, Byner suffered a torn rectus femoris, the long muscle that connects the hip, quadricep and knee.

It was painful, but Byner forged ahead. He even got into a few plays early in the Red Wolves' season-opening game at Nebraska.

But by the end of the first quarter, Byner began thinking that his first game of 2017 might be his last.

"I knew something was wrong, but I really didn't know how bad it was," Byner said. "I was trying to tough it out. I came into fall camp feeling great. I really wanted to be in there."

For the next month, Byner played the waiting game, anxious to learn whether the NCAA would grant him a sixth year of eligibility.

Encouraged by defensive coach Trooper Taylor and head Coach Blake Anderson, Byner continued his rehabilitation. By midseason, Byner found out his career was not finished and that the NCAA awarded him a medical redshirt.

"I was so filled with joy," Byner said. "Something went right, and it allowed me to focus on my rehab. It was tough to get my strength back. I couldn't drive my knees up. It was hard to squat. Getting my explosion back was difficult."

Now Byner says he's "100 percent," and he's eager for the first game of 2018.

Arkansas State starts its season Saturday at Centennial Bank Stadium in Jonesboro against Southeast Missouri State. Byner said the injury that swiped his 2017 season will not be on his mind.

"It's done. It's over with. It's in the past," Byner said. "I'm not thinking about it. I'm 100 percent and ready to play. This has been my best fall camp and I'm really fresh. This is the best I've felt since I stepped on this campus."

Byner has graduated with a degree in communication studies. He is currently in graduate school working on his master's in sports administration.

For Saturday's season opener, Byner said the team's focus will be "doing their jobs."

"We've seen a little film on them," Byner said. "They didn't have a very good record (3-8) last year, but they played a lot of close games. We know we can't take them lightly."

Saturday’s game

SOUTHEAST MISSOURI STATE AT ARKANSAS STATE

WHEN 6 p.m.

WHERE Centennial Bank Stadium, Jonesboro

TV None

