John McCain was well known for his support of Phoenix's professional sports teams during his time as a U.S. senator from Arizona, but his bond with Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald was especially strong.

McCain invited Fitzgerald on a tour of the U.S. Capitol. Fitzgerald traveled to Vietnam to visit the site where McCain's Navy plane was shot down in 1967 and the jail cell where he was held as a prisoner of war for nearly six years.

"I took a photo of myself next to his flight suit, the suit he was wearing when he got shot down," Fitzgerald wrote late last year in Sports Illustrated. "So powerful. So meaningful. Those images will never leave my mind."

On Thursday, Fitzgerald will be one of six speakers at McCain's funeral. As told by ESPN's Josh Weinfuss, he was invited by Cindy McCain, wife of the late senator, to speak at the service a couple of months ago.

"It's truly one of the greatest honors of my life to be able to talk about somebody who served his country so passionately and had been so dedicated to policies of this nation," Fitzgerald told Weinfuss. "So, I was really taken aback by it."

Fitzgerald said it might be tough for him to get in everything he has to say about McCain in the five to six minutes allotted to him.

"You think about those 60-plus years and everything he's done from his time served as a POW to all the years in the Senate, the things he's done for the great state of Arizona -- and to be able to do that in five or six minutes is extremely difficult," Fitzgerald said. "I'm going to do the best I can and try to honor him for the wonderful man that he is."

Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson are scheduled to face off against each other on the day after Thanksgiving. Tod Leonard, a columnist with The San Diego Union-Tribune, says the match-play contest is "both laughable and insulting."

"In November, the players, their agents and TV executives want us to fork over money [price tag unknown] for a pay-per-view broadcast to watch goofy, forced banter while they play 18 meaningless holes for a supposed winner's take of $9 million," wrote Leonard.

"I say supposed, because there's so much that seems disingenuous about this thing that I'm not sure what to believe.

"This is so phony that the original Web poster for it had Tiger swinging a left-handed driver. These promoters really know their golf.

"How did this even get on the drawing board? Probably not the way it's been portrayed, as some off-the-cuff locker room needling between the two that grew into something more.

"More likely, some suits posed the idea to two aging stars who certainly have a lot of cash to gain and nothing to lose, other than some respect and dignity.

"Not a single person I've talked to in or outside of golf is admitting they'll pay even 5 bucks. Whatever they ask, don't pay it. Don't watch it. Don't encourage more of this nonsense."

Who is the only woman to win four consecutive U.S. Open tennis titles?

Chris Evert, who won every year from 1975-1978

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald said he doesn't know how he'll keep his eulogy for Sen. John McCain to the five to six minutes he's allotted.

Phil Mickelson

Tiger Woods

