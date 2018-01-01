Arkansas man dies in I-40 wreck after vehicle hits tree, overturns

An Arkansas man who lost control of his vehicle in a curve of Interstate 40 on Saturday night died, state police said.

According to a preliminary crash report released Monday, the wreck occurred shortly before 10:30 p.m. near Fredonia.

Jimmy Lee Hollins Jr., 43, was headed east in a 2013 Dodge when he "failed to negotiate a curve," authorities said. The vehicle then traveled off the interstate and into a tree, eventually overturning, the report states. The Mabelvale resident suffered fatal injuries.

Fredonia, in Prairie County, is about 56 miles east of Little Rock.

Conditions were said to be clear and dry at the time of the crash.

At least 486 people died on Arkansas roads in 2017, according to preliminary state police data.