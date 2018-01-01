Subscribe Register Login

Sheriff's office: 2 killed in double homicide in Arkansas; suspect fatally shot by deputies

Monday, January 01, 2018, 10:33 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Mobile App

Arkansas man dies in I-40 wreck after vehicle hits tree, overturns

By Jillian Kremer

This article was published today at 12:50 p.m.

An Arkansas man who lost control of his vehicle in a curve of Interstate 40 on Saturday night died, state police said.

According to a preliminary crash report released Monday, the wreck occurred shortly before 10:30 p.m. near Fredonia.

Jimmy Lee Hollins Jr., 43, was headed east in a 2013 Dodge when he "failed to negotiate a curve," authorities said. The vehicle then traveled off the interstate and into a tree, eventually overturning, the report states. The Mabelvale resident suffered fatal injuries.

Fredonia, in Prairie County, is about 56 miles east of Little Rock.

Conditions were said to be clear and dry at the time of the crash.

At least 486 people died on Arkansas roads in 2017, according to preliminary state police data.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on: Arkansas man dies in I-40 wreck after vehicle hits tree, overturns

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Mobile App
Arkansas Online