Arkansas woman who declared her gun range a 'Muslim Free Zone' enters governor's race

A Hot Springs Republican has entered the governor's race and will challenge Gov. Asa Hutchinson in the GOP primary in May.

Jan Morgan, 54, announced her candidacy in a new release sent Sunday night and at an event in Hot Springs.

She owns the Gun Cave shooting range in Hot Springs. In 2014, she drew national media attention by declaring her gun range a "Muslim Free Zone," saying that she was concerned about the safety of other customers if Muslims patronized her business.

In her campaign's news release, Morgan said she traveled the state for six months talking to Arkansans before making her decision to run.

"As we embark on the dawn of a new day and new year in Arkansas, I am excited about the future potential of our beautiful state and her people," she was quoted as saying.

Morgan has criticized Hutchinson as someone who "campaigns like a conservative Republican but governs like a liberal Democrat." If elected, Morgan would become Arkansas' first female governor.

Last year, she was an opponent of legislation that Hutchinson signed into law aimed at barring concealed-carry permit holders, even those with up to eight hours of extra training, from Razorback Stadium and other locations hosting college sporting events.

In 2014, Hutchinson beat businessman Curtis Coleman in the Republican primary before defeating former Democratic U.S. Rep. Mike Ross of Little Rock, Libertarian candidate Frank Gilbert of Tull and Green Party candidate Joshua Drake of Hot Springs in the general election. Hutchinson is a former federal homeland security undersecretary, Drug Enforcement Administration director, 3rd District congressman and U.S. attorney.

A Democrat, Jared Henderson, has also announced he's running for governor.