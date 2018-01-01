Subscribe Register Login
Monday, January 01, 2018

Man found dead outside Arkansas store

By Arkansas Democrat-Gazette

This article was published today at 4:30 a.m.

An unidentified man was found dead outside a Fort Smith business Sunday morning, authorities said.

An employee at a business at 2700 Zero St. in Fort Smith called police at about 10 a.m. to report an unresponsive man outside the store, a Fort Smith Police Department spokesman said Sunday.

Investigators arrived and found a deceased white man, said to be 35 to 45 years old.

The spokesman said the man had superficial wounds to his face, but they didn't appear to have been life-threatening.

The body was sent to the state Crime Laboratory to be identified and examined to determine a cause of death.

Metro on 01/01/2018

Print Headline: Fort Smith store reports dead man

