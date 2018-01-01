Man found dead outside Arkansas store
By Arkansas Democrat-Gazette
An unidentified man was found dead outside a Fort Smith business Sunday morning, authorities said.
An employee at a business at 2700 Zero St. in Fort Smith called police at about 10 a.m. to report an unresponsive man outside the store, a Fort Smith Police Department spokesman said Sunday.
Investigators arrived and found a deceased white man, said to be 35 to 45 years old.
The spokesman said the man had superficial wounds to his face, but they didn't appear to have been life-threatening.
The body was sent to the state Crime Laboratory to be identified and examined to determine a cause of death.
