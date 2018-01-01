Hogs get their 95 behind senior duo

FAYETTEVILLE -- The Arkansas Razorbacks hit their average of 95 points for Walton Arena games this season in their SEC opener.

But it took a little extra time and a lot of senior guards Daryl Macon and Jaylen Barford.

Macon and Barford combined to score 61 points -- including 41 after halftime -- as the Razorbacks rallied to beat No. 19 Tennessee 95-93 in overtime on Saturday.

In averaging 95 points in seven previous games in Walton Arena, the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville had won by average of 25.6 points with its closest victory being 83-75 over Fresno State after leading by 19 points.

The Razorbacks (11-2) had to dig deep to beat the Vols, who led 70-61 with less than four minutes remaining in regulation, to force overtime with the game tied 73-73.

"Defensively we were good for the most part," said Tennessee Coach Rick Barnes, who is in his 31st season as a college coach. "[Arkansas] is a team that scores a lot of points and the final score of 95 points is deceptive.

"I don't think I have ever coached a game where teams scored 42 points in five minutes in overtime."

Arkansas outscored Tennessee 22-20 in overtime, when Macon scored 13 of his career-high 33 points. Barford scored a career-high 28 points.

Macon and Barford each hit 10 of 18 shots. Macon hit 8 of 8 free throws and Barford 7 of 8.

"When you talk about going to that next level, you've got to have guys that can make plays," Razorbacks Coach Mike Anderson said. "That makes a big, big difference.

"Mostly it was making just plays in space and getting to the free throw line."

Tennessee (9-3) led 38-31 at halftime.

"Rick is a great coach and they were prepared," Razorbacks Coach Mike Anderson said. 'The first half went to their liking.

"In the second half we picked up the pace a little bit with our defense and we were just fortunate to get it in overtime. But when we got it to overtime, our guys just wouldn't be denied."

The Vols came into the game holding opponents to an average of 65.8 points.

"We knew they were going to come out and play good D," Macon said. "They're a great defensive team.

"Getting 90 points isn't the motto. It's to win the game. So whether we score 90 or 70, as long as we won, then that's all that matters."

Arkansas had nine turnovers in the first half, but just three in the final 25 minutes.

"We were rushing in the first half, trying to make the home run play," Macon said. "We just had to settle down and go out there and play ball."

Barnes said he was impressed by the announced crowd of 18,696. It was his fifth game as a visiting coach in Walton Arena, including a 1-1 record at Texas and 0-3 at Tennessee.

"I'm really impressed coming here to play basketball," Barnes said. "I love Arkansas crowds. The atmosphere was great today. They love their team like I think Tennessee loves our team."

Including Anderson's five seasons at Missouri he's 7-2 against Barnes, who has a 644-352 career record with 22 NCAA Tournament appearances.

"I really have a lot of respect for Mike and his team and his players," Barnes said. "I've coached against Mike a lot, and his teams play the way he wants them to play.

"I like his players. I like the freedom they play with. I like their confidence."

