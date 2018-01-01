Hogs No. 22 in latest AP Top 25

— The Razorbacks entered the Associated Press Top 25 for the first time this season Monday, debuting at No. 22.

Arkansas finds itself ranked for the first time since the end of the 2014-15 season.

Arkansas is one of four Southeastern Conference programs in the top 25, highlighted by Texas A&M at No. 11. Oklahoma, the team the Razorbacks defeated at the Phil Knight Invitational, moved up five spots to No. 7 this week.

1 Michigan State (2)

2 Duke (4)

3 Villanova (1)

4 Arizona State (3)

5 Xavier (6)

6 West Virginia (7)

7 Oklahoma (12)

8 Virginia (9)

9 Wichita State (8)

10 Kansas (11)

11 Texas A&M (5)

12 North Carolina (13)

13 Purdue (14)

14 Arizona (17)

15 Miami, FL (15)

16 TCU (10)

17 Kentucky (16)

18 Texas Tech (22)

19 Gonzaga (20)

19 Cincinnati (21)

21 Seton Hall (23)

22 Arkansas (NR)

23 Tennessee (19)

24 Florida State (24)

25 Clemson (NR)