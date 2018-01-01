Late rally elevates Kentucky

NO. 16 KENTUCKY 66, GEORGIA 61

LEXINGTON, Ky. -- Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored five of his 21 points down the stretch, and No. 16 Kentucky added several clutch late baskets to rally past Georgia 66-61 on Sunday night in its SEC opener.

The Wildcats (11-2, 1-0) shot a season-low 17 of 54 from the field (32 percent) but got needed baskets to overcome an eight-point deficit. Gilgeous-Alexander's go-ahead three-pointer with 4:39 remaining set the tone for big shots that Kevin Knox, Hamidou Diallo and then Gilgeous-Alexander followed with layups before Wenyen Gabriel's three with 1:08 left provided a six-point cushion.

Gilgeous-Alexander and Quade Green (15 points) combined for three late free throws to seal the victory that followed Friday's 29-point shellacking of archrival Louisville. Diallo finished with 10 points and a team-high nine rebounds as Kentucky won the boards 42-38.

Yante Maten had 17 points, Derek Ogbeide 13 and Rayshaun Hammonds 12 for the Bulldogs (9-3, 0-1), who entered having won 5 of 6 this month. They seemed to be able to answer several Kentucky charges in the second half before fading to finish 40 percent from the field.

In other Top 25 games Sunday, Nick Ward scored 21 points to help No. 2 Michigan State (14-1) rout Savannah State (3-12)108-52. ... Gary Clark had 13 points and 10 rebounds for his fourth double-double of the season, and Jarron Cumberland scored 15 points, leading No. 21 Cincinnati (12-2, 1-0 American Athletic) past Memphis (9-5, 0-1) 82-48. ... Khadeen Carrington scored 24 points to help No. 23 Seton Hall (13-2, 2-0) beat St. John's (10-4, 0-2) 75-70. ... Marcus Foster scored 18 points and No. 25 Creighton (11-3, 1-1 Big East) beat cold-shooting Providence (10-5, 1-1) 83-64.

