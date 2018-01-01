Macon earns SEC Player of the Week again

Arkansas senior guard Daryl Macon earned SEC Player of the Week honors for the second time this season following strong performances in wins against CSU Bakersfield and Tennessee.

Macon finished with 16 points, eight assists and zero turnovers in a 95-68 win over the Roadrunners on Wednesday, and capped his week with 33 points – his second career 30-point game – in an overtime victory against then-No. 19 Tennessee on Saturday.

He is just the sixth Razorback to record multiple 30-point games against conference opponents since Arkansas joined the SEC.

Macon becomes the fourth player in program history to be named SEC Player of the Week three times, and joins assistant coach Scotty Thurman as the only players to win the award twice in three weeks.

Arkansas continues conference play Tuesday at Mississippi State. Tipoff is scheduled for 8 p.m. on the SEC Network.