New Year's closings: Offices affected by holiday in central Arkansas
This article was published today at 4:30 a.m.
The following state, federal and local government offices' schedules may be affected by the New Year's Day holiday today.
GARBAGE COLLECTION
Cammack Village: Today's routes will run Tuesday. Thursday routes will run Friday.
Jacksonville: All routes will run one day late.
Little Rock: All routes will run one day late.
Little Rock Recycling: Today's route will run Tuesday. All other routes will run one day late.
Maumelle: All routes will run one day late except Friday's, which will run normally.
North Little Rock: All routes will run one day late.
Sherwood: Today's route will run Tuesday.
Wrightsville: Regular schedule.
Unincorporated areas of Pulaski County:
North of the river: Today's route will run Tuesday. All other routes will run one day late.
South of the river: Today's route will run Tuesday. All other routes will run one day late.
GOVERNMENT OFFICES
Cammack Village: Closed today.
Jacksonville: Closed today.
Little Rock Water Reclamation Authority: Closed today.
Little Rock: Closed today.
Maumelle: Closed today.
North Little Rock: Closed today.
Sherwood: Closed today.
Wrightsville: Closed today.
Pulaski County: Closed today.
Pulaski County Courthouse: Closed today.
State: Closed today.
Federal: Closed today.
State Capitol: Closed today.
POST OFFICE
Offices are closed today. Mail will not be delivered.
LIBRARIES
Central Arkansas Library System: Closed today.
North Little Rock Laman Library: Closed today.
Clinton Presidential Center: Closed today.
SCHOOLS
Little Rock: Classes resume Wednesday.
North Little Rock: Classes resume Wednesday.
Pulaski County Special: Classes resume Tuesday.
Jacksonville North Pulaski: Classes resume Tuesday.
ROCK REGION METRO
Offices are closed today. Buses and River Rail streetcars will not run.
CENTRAL ARKANSAS WATER
Closed Monday.
PARKING
The Little Rock parking enforcement unit won't give tickets for metered and timed spaces today in observance of New Year's Day. However, metered parking at the airport will be enforced at all times.
Metro on 01/01/2018
Print Headline: New Year's Closings
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: New Year's closings: Offices affected by holiday in central Arkansas
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.