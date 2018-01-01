New Year's closings: Offices affected by holiday in central Arkansas

The following state, federal and local government offices' schedules may be affected by the New Year's Day holiday today.

GARBAGE COLLECTION

Cammack Village: Today's routes will run Tuesday. Thursday routes will run Friday.

Jacksonville: All routes will run one day late.

Little Rock: All routes will run one day late.

Little Rock Recycling: Today's route will run Tuesday. All other routes will run one day late.

Maumelle: All routes will run one day late except Friday's, which will run normally.

North Little Rock: All routes will run one day late.

Sherwood: Today's route will run Tuesday.

Wrightsville: Regular schedule.

Unincorporated areas of Pulaski County:

North of the river: Today's route will run Tuesday. All other routes will run one day late.

South of the river: Today's route will run Tuesday. All other routes will run one day late.

GOVERNMENT OFFICES

Cammack Village: Closed today.

Jacksonville: Closed today.

Little Rock Water Reclamation Authority: Closed today.

Little Rock: Closed today.

Maumelle: Closed today.

North Little Rock: Closed today.

Sherwood: Closed today.

Wrightsville: Closed today.

Pulaski County: Closed today.

Pulaski County Courthouse: Closed today.

State: Closed today.

Federal: Closed today.

State Capitol: Closed today.

POST OFFICE

Offices are closed today. Mail will not be delivered.

LIBRARIES

Central Arkansas Library System: Closed today.

North Little Rock Laman Library: Closed today.

Clinton Presidential Center: Closed today.

SCHOOLS

Little Rock: Classes resume Wednesday.

North Little Rock: Classes resume Wednesday.

Pulaski County Special: Classes resume Tuesday.

Jacksonville North Pulaski: Classes resume Tuesday.

ROCK REGION METRO

Offices are closed today. Buses and River Rail streetcars will not run.

CENTRAL ARKANSAS WATER

Closed Monday.

PARKING

The Little Rock parking enforcement unit won't give tickets for metered and timed spaces today in observance of New Year's Day. However, metered parking at the airport will be enforced at all times.

