PHOTOS: Armed robber holds up Arkansas discount store, police say
This article was published today at 10:58 a.m.
Authorities are searching for an armed robber who held up an Arkansas discount store Saturday night.
The Pine Bluff Police Department reported that the robbery occurred about 8:30 p.m. at the Family Dollar, 1607 E. Harding Ave. According to a news release, the assailant started a "small purchase" then took an "undetermined amount" of cash from the business.
The robber then fled on foot from the store and headed east on Harding Avenue, police said.
No other information on the holdup was available as of Monday morning.
