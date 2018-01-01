Home / Latest News /
PHOTOS: Little Rock's Bark Bar hosts 'Ball Drop' for dogs
This article was published today at 11:32 a.m.
Noon Year's Eve Ball Drop
Noon Year’s Eve Ball Drop for dogs Dec. 31, 2017, at Bark Bar in Little Rock. Photos by Lauren McCul...
You will be redirected to a gallery of the Noon Year's Eve Ball Drop soon, or click here to go there immediately.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: PHOTOS: Little Rock's Bark Bar hosts 'Ball Drop' for dogs
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.