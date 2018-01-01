Police: 1 killed in shooting near Dickson Street coffee shop; central Arkansas resident arrested

A 22-year-old man was fatally shot in the parking lot of a coffee shop on Fayetteville's Dickson Street early Monday, police say, and a central Arkansas resident has been arrested in the death.

An officer was flagged down shortly after 12:45 a.m. and told about a disturbance in the parking lot of Arsaga's at the Depot, 548 W. Dickson St., according to a news release from the city's Police Department cited by the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.

When authorities arrived, they found 22-year-old Trenton Coney with a gunshot to the chest, the newspaper reported. He was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Several witnesses reportedly told officers that Christopher Rankin, 25, was talking to a woman in the parking lot when Coney walked up to check on her. According to the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, authorities said that Rankin then got upset, pulled a gun and pointed it at Coney.

A fight between the two ended with Coney falling to the ground. Rankin stood over him and fired one shot, striking the 22-year-old in the chest, the newspaper reported, citing the news release.

Rankin, a Sherwood resident, reportedly fled before police arrived but was later found in Fayetteville and taken to the Washington County jail. Records show he remained there Monday afternoon and faces a first-degree murder charge. No bail has been set.

