Home / Latest News /
Police: 1 killed in shooting near Dickson Street coffee shop; central Arkansas resident arrested
This article was published today at 1:47 p.m.
- Comments (5)
- aAFont Size
A 22-year-old man was fatally shot in the parking lot of a coffee shop on Fayetteville's Dickson Street early Monday, police say, and a central Arkansas resident has been arrested in the death.
An officer was flagged down shortly after 12:45 a.m. and told about a disturbance in the parking lot of Arsaga's at the Depot, 548 W. Dickson St., according to a news release from the city's Police Department cited by the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.
When authorities arrived, they found 22-year-old Trenton Coney with a gunshot to the chest, the newspaper reported. He was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.
Several witnesses reportedly told officers that Christopher Rankin, 25, was talking to a woman in the parking lot when Coney walked up to check on her. According to the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, authorities said that Rankin then got upset, pulled a gun and pointed it at Coney.
A fight between the two ended with Coney falling to the ground. Rankin stood over him and fired one shot, striking the 22-year-old in the chest, the newspaper reported, citing the news release.
Rankin, a Sherwood resident, reportedly fled before police arrived but was later found in Fayetteville and taken to the Washington County jail. Records show he remained there Monday afternoon and faces a first-degree murder charge. No bail has been set.
Read Tuesday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Police: 1 killed in shooting near Dickson Street coffee shop; central Arkansas resident arrested
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.
Displaying 1 - 5 of 5 total comments
arkateacher54 says... January 1, 2018 at 2:47 p.m.
Thanks for going somewhere else to commit your evil.
( permalink | suggest removal )
TravisBickle says... January 1, 2018 at 2:58 p.m.
When did Dickson St. turn into a war zone??!!
( permalink | suggest removal )
abb says... January 1, 2018 at 5:05 p.m.
Figgers....
( permalink | suggest removal )
HM2 says... January 1, 2018 at 7:55 p.m.
with an F
( permalink | suggest removal )
ketchupmustard says... January 1, 2018 at 9:41 p.m.
Of course he’s from Pulaski County. I wonder if he’s any relation to the Rankin on death row?
( permalink | suggest removal )
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.