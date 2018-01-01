Home / Latest News /
Sheriff's office: 2 killed in double homicide in Arkansas; suspect fatally shot by deputies
This article was published today at 4:51 p.m. Updated today at 6:28 p.m.
- Comments (2)
Authorities say the suspect in a New Year's Day double homicide in Arkansas was later shot dead by deputies.
White County Chief Deputy Sheriff Phillip Miller said the sheriff's office was notified of a possible shooting at an address on Starlight Lane in Romance about 1:30 p.m. Monday.
A woman was found dead at the scene, and a male victim died on the way to the hospital, Miller said. Both had apparent gunshot wounds.
From witness accounts, authorities were able to determine that the shooting suspect was still in the area with a firearm.
About 3:15 p.m., the suspect walked out of a "small building in the woods" that deputies had surrounded, according to Miller.
The deputies told the suspect to show his hands, but he instead showed a gun and then raised it toward them, the sheriff's office spokesman said. Multiple deputies then fired, leaving the suspect with fatal injuries.
All deputies have been placed on administrative leave. The names of those shot were not immediately released.
Arkansas State Police is investigating the officer-involved shooting, while the White County sheriff's office is investigating the double homicide.
Romance is located in west-central Arkansas about 48 miles north-northeast of Little Rock.
Read Tuesday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Comments on: Sheriff's office: 2 killed in double homicide in Arkansas; suspect fatally shot by deputies
Displaying 1 - 2 of 2 total comments
BlueBulldog says... January 1, 2018 at 7:02 p.m.
Thanks for saving the tax payers money
ketchupmustard says... January 1, 2018 at 9:39 p.m.
Well, at least he won’t be dragging around at Varner and causing problems for the next 30-50 years. Probably either on probation or parole.
