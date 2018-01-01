Sheriff's office: 2 killed in double homicide in Arkansas; suspect fatally shot by deputies

Authorities say the suspect in a New Year's Day double homicide in Arkansas was later shot dead by deputies.

White County Chief Deputy Sheriff Phillip Miller said the sheriff's office was notified of a possible shooting at an address on Starlight Lane in Romance about 1:30 p.m. Monday.

A woman was found dead at the scene, and a male victim died on the way to the hospital, Miller said. Both had apparent gunshot wounds.

From witness accounts, authorities were able to determine that the shooting suspect was still in the area with a firearm.

About 3:15 p.m., the suspect walked out of a "small building in the woods" that deputies had surrounded, according to Miller.

The deputies told the suspect to show his hands, but he instead showed a gun and then raised it toward them, the sheriff's office spokesman said. Multiple deputies then fired, leaving the suspect with fatal injuries.

All deputies have been placed on administrative leave. The names of those shot were not immediately released.

Arkansas State Police is investigating the officer-involved shooting, while the White County sheriff's office is investigating the double homicide.

Romance is located in west-central Arkansas about 48 miles north-northeast of Little Rock.

