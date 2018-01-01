GOLF

UA's Overstreet wins Patriot event

University of Arkansas, Fayetteville sophomore Mason Overstreet cruised to a six-shot victory Sunday at the Patriot All-America Invitational at The Wigwam in Litchfield Park, Ariz.

Overstreet ran away from the field with a final round 6-under 64 to capture a six-shot victory. He had nine birdies in the final round, including ones in five of the first seven holes. Overstreet posted rounds of 67-68-64--199 (-11), recording 19 birdies and one eagle in the weekend tournament that featured 84 Ping All-Americans from all three NCAA Divisions,

Overstreet bested defending champion and Ole Miss Rebel Braden Thornberry by 11 shots. Thornberry not only won the event last year, but also defeated Overstreet for the NCAA individual title in June.

-- Democrat-Gazette press services

Sports on 01/01/2018