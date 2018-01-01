TODAY’S BOWL GAMES

All times Central

Outback Bowl

MICHIGAN (8-4)

VS. SOUTH CAROLINA (8-4)

SITE Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, Fla.

TIME (TV) 11 a.m. (ESPN2)

LINE Michigan by 7½

SERIES South Carolina leads 2-1.

KEY MATCHUP

Michigan’s potent offense, which has amassed more than 5,000 yards in consecutive seasons for the first time since 2010 and 2011, against a South Carolina defense that’s yielding 20.8 points per game and has held 11 of 12 opponents under their season average. The Gamecocks will be tested through the air, as well on the ground, where the Wolverines have had at least 36 rushing attempts in every game and gained 2,236 yards while scoring 25 touchdowns rushing.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

MICHIGAN QBs Brandon Peters, John O’Korn and Wilton Speight won games as starters, making the Wolverines one of three teams — along with Maryland and Houston — to win with three different QBs this season. Also have three RBs with more than 500 yards rushing — Karan Higdon (929), Chris Evans (661) and Ty Isaac (548) — for first time since 1991.

SOUTH CAROLINA QB Jake Bentley has completed 62.3 percent of his passes for 2,555 yards, 16 TDs and 11 interceptions. RB R.J. Turner stepped up after injury to Rico Dowdle, averaging 6.2 yards per carry and rushing for 457 over past six games. Had 60 yards on 20 carries in first 6. WR Bryan Edwards has 59 receptions for 705 yards, 4 TDs.

Peach Bowl

NO. 7 AUBURN (10-3) VS.

NO. 12 CEN. FLORIDA (12-0)

SITE Mercedes Benz Stadium, Atlanta TIME (TV) 11:30 a.m. (ESPN)

LINE Auburn by 10

SERIES Auburn leads 3-0.

KEY MATCHUP

Auburn’s defensive front against Central Florida’s offensive line. The Tigers rank 10th in the nation in scoring defense, allowing 17.3 points per game, while the Knights lead the nation with their average of 49.4 points. Led by quarterback McKenzie Milton, who finished eighth in the Heisman Trophy voting, Central Florida has scored at least 30 points in every game. The Knights will be without injured starting left tackle Aaron Evans.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

CENTRAL FLORIDA Adrian Killins led the Knights with 762 yards rushing and 11 total touchdowns but may be better known for suggesting Auburn hasn’t faced a team with as much speed as Central Florida. Killins told the Orlando Sentinel: “SEC football, they don’t have a lot of speed, honestly.” Killins averaged 6.8 yards per carry and had 24 receptions. AUBURN Junior running back Kerryon Johnson, selected by The Associated Press as the SEC’s offensive player of the year and second-team All-American, said he is close to 100 percent after he hurt his ribs and right shoulder against Alabama to close the regular season. Johnson had a season-low 13 carries for only 44 yards in the SEC championship game loss to Georgia. He will have to show he can withstand hits after being protected from contact in practice.

Citrus Bowl

NO. 14 NOTRE DAME (9-3)

VS. NO. 17 LSU (9-3)

SITE Camping World Stadium, Orlando, Fla.

TIME (TV) Noon (ABC)

LINE LSU by 3

SERIES Notre Dame leads 6-5.

WHAT’S AT STAKE

The teams meet in a bowl game for the second time in four seasons. The Fighting Irish are looking for their third double-digit victories season in Brian Kelly’s eight seasons. The Tigers have won eight games or more for 18 consecutive seasons, which is the longest active streak for a Power 5 team. They have won their last three games by 20 or more points, the first time that has happened since 1949.

KEY MATCHUP

Notre Dame OL Mike McGlinchey and Quenton Nelson vs. LSU LB Devin White. Left tackle McGlinchey and left guard Nelson were first-team AP All-American selections while rating as Pro Football Focus’ top two nationally in run blocking. White led the SEC in tackles with 127, along with posting 12.5 tackles for loss.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

NOTRE DAME RB Josh Adams is 13th nationally in rushing yards with 1,386 and is averaging 7.3 yards per carry. The junior has seven 100-yard games, including two where he went over 200 yards. LSU RB Derrius Guice is the fifth player in school history to have more than 1,000 rushing yard and 10 rushing touchdowns in consecutive seasons. The junior has 1,153 yards and 11 touchdowns.