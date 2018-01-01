TODAY’S DIVISION I COLLEGE BASKETBALL GAMES
UAPB women at
Miss. Valley State
WHEN 2 p.m.
WHERE Harrison HPER Complex, Itta Bena, Miss.
RECORDS UAPB 2-8; Mississippi Valley State 0-12
RADIO None
PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS
UAPB
POS. NAME, HT, YR PPG RPG G Alexus Bryson, 5-5, Jr. 5.8 3.1 G Noe’ll Taylor, 5-10, Soph. 4.2 1.7 G Malaik Muhammad, 5-6, Sr. 6.9 1.4 F Shania Hatter, 6-3, Fr. 2.2 1.9 F Faith Ohanta, 5-10, Sr. 12.5 8.8 COACH Nate Kilbert (46-113 in six seasons at UAPB, and 168-313 overall in 17 seasons) MISSISSIPPI VALLEY STATE
POS. NAME, HT, YR PPG RPG G Kristy Parker, 5-7, Jr. 15.2 3.4 G LaKendra Bassett, 5-5, Jr. 14.7 5.2 G Sydney Floyd, 5-8, Jr. 6.7 3.6 G Stormy Green, 5-5, Jr. 0.7 1.2 F Makayla Bonner, 6-0, Jr. 4.1 3.3 COACH Ashley Walker (0-12 in first season at Mississippi Valley State, and 39-29 in three seasons overall)
TEAM COMPARISON
UAPB MVSU 51.8 Points for 55.3 76.0 Points against 81.5 -7.1 Rebound margin -16.9 -3.9 Turnover margin +1.3 30.8 FG pct. 31.7 17.4 3-pt. pct. 20.9 65.6 FT pct. 61.3 CHALK TALK This will be the Southwestern Athletic Conference opener for both teams. … UAPB was picked to finish seventh in the SWAC preseason poll, and Mississippi Valley State was picked to finish last at 10th. … UAPB senior forward Faith Ohanta’s 8.8 rebounds per game ranks 88th in the nation, and MVSU’s -16.9 rebound margin ranks last in the nation.
— Brooks Kubena
UAPB men at
Miss. Valley State
WHEN 4 p.m. Central
WHERE Harrison HPER Complex, Itta Bena, Miss.
RECORDS UAPB 0-14; Mississippi Valley State 0-13
RADIO None
PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS
UAPB
POS. NAME, HT, YR PPG RPG G Martaveous McKnight, 6-4, Jr. 16.8 3.3 G Charles Jackson, 6-5, Jr. 9.1 2.3 G Cameron Posey, 6-2, Fr. 3.2 1.5 F Travon Harper, 6-8, Sr. 8.8 4.6 F Trent Steen, 6-8, Sr. 7.0 2.9 COACH George Ivory (74-195 in 10th season at UAPB and overall)
MISSISSIPPI VALLEY STATE
POS. NAME, HT, YR PPG RPG G Jeffery Lewis, 6-5, Fr. 3.8 1.4 G Jordan Evans, 6-2, Jr. 8.7 2.0 F Dante Scott, 6-4, Jr. 12.2 5.1 F Arinze Anakwenze, 6-6, Jr. 2.7 1.4 C Emmanuel Ejeh, 6-8, Jr. 5.2 6.1 COACH Andre Payne (21-91 in fourth season at Mississippi Valley State, 167-195 in 12th season overall
TEAM COMPARISON
UAPB MVSU 57.9 Points for 56.7 77.7 Points against 80.1 -12.1 Rebound margin -9.1 -0.6 Turnover margin -1.0 39.8 FG pct. 36.5 29.6 3-pt. pct. 29.2 69.2 FT pct. 65.9 CHALK TALK Both teams are seeking their first victory of the season in what will be the Southwestern Athletic Conference opener. … UAPB was picked to finish eighth out of 10 teams in the SWAC preseason poll, and MVSU was picked to finish ninth. … MSVU’s -23.4 scoring margin ranks third to last in the nation (349th), bu
