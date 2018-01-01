TOP PERFORMERS
This article was published today at 2:08 a.m.
QUARTERBACKS
PLAYER TEAM STATISTICS
Philip Rivers Chargers 28-37-0, 387 passing, 3 TDs
Jameis Winston Buccaneers 28-51-3, 363 passing, 1 TD
Matthew Stafford Lions 20-29-0, 323 passing, 3 TDs
Matt Ryan Falcons 28-45-0, 317 passing, 1 TD
DeShone Kizer Browns 16-30-1, 314 passing, 2 TDs
RUNNING BACKS
PLAYER TEAM STATISTICS
Orleans Darkwa Giants 20-154 rushing, 1 TD
Latavius Murray Vikings 20-111 rushing, 2 TDs
Ezekiel Elliott Cowboys 27-103 rushing
Marshawn Lynch Raiders 19-101 rushing
Frank Gore Colts 24-100 rushing
RECEIVERS
PLAYER TEAM STATISTICS
Albert Wilson Chiefs 10-147 receiving
JuJu Smith-Schuster Steelers 9-143 receiving, 1 TD
Keenan Allen Chargers 9-133 receiving, 1 TD
Amari Cooper Raiders 3-115 receiving, 1 TD
Josh Gordon Browns 4-115 receiving
NOTABLE PERFOMERS
PLAYER TEAM STATISTICS
Matt Bryant Falcons 5-5 FG
Phil Dawson Cardinals 4-4 FG
Robbie Gould 49ers 2-2 FG, 4-4 PAT
Ezekiel Ansah Lions 3 sacks, 4 tackles
Tyson Alualu Steelers 2 sacks, 6 tackles, 2 assists
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: TOP PERFORMERS
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.