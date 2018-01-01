Subscribe Register Login
Monday, January 01, 2018, 1:38 p.m.

TOP PERFORMERS

This article was published today at 2:08 a.m.

chargers-quarterback-philip-rivers-passed-for-387-yards-and-3-touchdowns-in-a-30-10-victory-against-the-raiders-on-sunday-in-carson-calif

PHOTO BY AP/ALEX GALLARDO

Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers passed for 387 yards and 3 touchdowns in a 30-10 victory against the Raiders on Sunday in Carson, Calif.

QUARTERBACKS

PLAYER TEAM STATISTICS

Philip Rivers Chargers 28-37-0, 387 passing, 3 TDs

Jameis Winston Buccaneers 28-51-3, 363 passing, 1 TD

Matthew Stafford Lions 20-29-0, 323 passing, 3 TDs

Matt Ryan Falcons 28-45-0, 317 passing, 1 TD

DeShone Kizer Browns 16-30-1, 314 passing, 2 TDs

RUNNING BACKS

PLAYER TEAM STATISTICS

Orleans Darkwa Giants 20-154 rushing, 1 TD

Latavius Murray Vikings 20-111 rushing, 2 TDs

Ezekiel Elliott Cowboys 27-103 rushing

Marshawn Lynch Raiders 19-101 rushing

Frank Gore Colts 24-100 rushing

RECEIVERS

PLAYER TEAM STATISTICS

Albert Wilson Chiefs 10-147 receiving

JuJu Smith-Schuster Steelers 9-143 receiving, 1 TD

Keenan Allen Chargers 9-133 receiving, 1 TD

Amari Cooper Raiders 3-115 receiving, 1 TD

Josh Gordon Browns 4-115 receiving

NOTABLE PERFOMERS

PLAYER TEAM STATISTICS

Matt Bryant Falcons 5-5 FG

Phil Dawson Cardinals 4-4 FG

Robbie Gould 49ers 2-2 FG, 4-4 PAT

Ezekiel Ansah Lions 3 sacks, 4 tackles

Tyson Alualu Steelers 2 sacks, 6 tackles, 2 assists

