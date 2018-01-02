Home / Latest News /
1 person in critical condition after being shot multiple times in Little Rock, police say
This article was published today at 6:29 p.m. Updated today at 6:41 p.m.
PHOTO BY RYAN TARINELLI
One person was critically hurt in a shooting in Little Rock on Tuesday evening, police said.
According to department spokesman Lt. Michael Ford, the individual had multiple gunshot wounds.
The shooting occurred near the intersection of 28th and Wolfe streets, a few blocks away from the state fairgrounds, authorities said.
The victim then traveled to the area of Seventh and Marshall streets, according to Ford. Dispatch records show officers were called to the area near Arkansas Children's Hospital shortly after 5:30 p.m.
