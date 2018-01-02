Subscribe Register Login
Tuesday, January 02, 2018, 10:40 a.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Arkansas Daily Deal

16 hurt, 4 seriously, in fire raging through New York building, officials say

By The Associated Press

This article was published today at 7:59 a.m.

in-this-photo-provided-by-the-fdny-firefighters-battle-a-blaze-at-a-building-in-the-bronx-borough-of-new-york-on-tuesday-jan-2-2018-fdny-via-ap

In this photo provided by the FDNY, firefighters battle a blaze at a building in the Bronx borough of New York on Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2018. (FDNY via AP)


Use the form below to sign up for any or all of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette's free newsletters:

















NEW YORK — The Fire Department of New York says 16 people are hurt, four of them seriously, in a fire raging through a Bronx building.

Officials say over 200 firefighters have responded to the blaze at a four-story building near the Bronx Zoo in Van Nest. It was reported about 5:30 a.m. Tuesday.

WABC-TV reports there are twelve apartments in the building, but the blaze appears to have started in a first-floor furniture store.

The blaze comes only days after the deadliest residential fire to hit New York City in at least a quarter century swept through a Bronx apartment building, killing 12 people.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on: 16 hurt, 4 seriously, in fire raging through New York building, officials say

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Arkansas Daily Deal
Arkansas Online