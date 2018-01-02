1916 account tells of singing, biting

The Church of God Evangel (Cleveland, Tenn.) printed numerous accounts of serpent handling in the early days of the movement. A letter in the Aug. 26, 1916, edition described one such revival.

About eight o'clock they came bringing in two snakes, the old copperhead and the rattler. A number of saints from Ridgedale was there and brother Johnny Cagle was helping me in the meeting. The power fell as they were bringing the snakes in. Glory to God, He is God of all Gods! Everything is subject to Him. I had to get brother Ed. Cavitt to keep the saints out of the box until I could read God's Word. I told the people it was God and not us. A doctor was there with his medicine to assist in case any one got bitten. It was an awfully hot night. When all was ready I told the people we would handle the rattler that he was fresh and in good condition and that he had the bell on and no one could dispute him. I set the box on the stand and was trying to get the lid off when the power struck brother Cagle and the lid flew off and out came the rattle snake, singing and biting. He bit brother Cagle once and he give him to me and he bit me four times and brought blood each time, and hung his two fangs in my arm so deep he could not get them out and hung there until brother Ed Cavitt pulled him loose. The blood ran down on my cuff but no harm was done. It did not make me a bit sick. I wiped my hand with my handkerchief and then wiped my face and mouth not realizing what I was doing and got poison in my mouth and swallowed it. It sure tasted bad but I felt no hurt. My hand swelled just enough to let the people see that the poison was there. Glory to God, it gave me more faith. The doctor examined my hand and said each one of the bites I received was enough to kill a man as hot as the weather was, if there was not some higher power. All the saints present handled it but three or four. My two babies, one eight years old handled it. They have the Holy Ghost, too, praise God.

J.L. Scott, Ridgedale, Tenn.

