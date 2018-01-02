Police: Pair with guns takes candy from Little Rock grocery store

Two armed robbers stole candy from a Little Rock grocery store Monday night, an employee told police.

Officers responded to Supermercado Sin Fronteras, 4918 Baseline Road, shortly before 11 p.m., according to the report. The 22-year-old cashier stated that a male and a female came in and walked up to her register.

The employee told police the female robber pointed a shotgun at her face and said "Give me the money or I will shoot you!" in Spanish. She said she could not open the cash drawer, so the male assailant, who was armed with a black pistol, told his conspirator to "just grab everything she could," the report stated.

Authorities said the pair took several bags of candy, then ran toward the trailer park across the parking lot. The female robber was described as being white, standing 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighing 130 pounds. The male, also white, was listed standing 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighing 170 pounds.

The robbery happened while several other people, including a 17-year-old, were present, according to the report.

Police have named no suspects, and no arrests had been made at the time of the report.