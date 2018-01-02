Home / Latest News /
7-year-old boy accidentally shoots, kills self, authorities say
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 7:30 a.m.
CONCORD, Ala. — A 7-year-old boy was killed in what authorities say was likely an accidental shooting in Alabama.
AL.com reports that Sgt. Jack Self with the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded Monday evening to a home in Concord. A preliminary investigation shows the boy was handling the gun in a bedroom, when it discharged and struck him.
He was transported to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
No additional details have been released. The investigation is ongoing.
