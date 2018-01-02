Arkansas cupcake shop featured on Food Network opening second location in state

An Arkansas cupcake shop featured on Food Network is opening a second bakery in the state’s northwest.

Fat Bottomed Girl’s Cupcake Shoppe will open a location at 11 North Block Ave. in downtown Fayetteville this March, according to a Facebook post.

“This location is gonna be bigger and better than anything you’ve ever seen before,” the shop wrote.

The bakery currently has one location at 120 Central Ave. in downtown Hot Springs.

The Northwest Arkansas location is set to include more than 20 flavors of the bakery’s famous cupcakes and 30 flavors of ice cream as well as 20 flavors of fresh-spun cotton candy, gourmet candies and “a stellar gift shop area.”

Fat Bottomed Girl’s was featured on the Food Network competition series Cupcake Wars. The bakery has amassed a following of thousands of fans on social media.