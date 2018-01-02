Armed robber takes $300 in holdup at North Little Rock restaurant, police say

Police say an armed robber took $300 in a holdup at a North Little Rock restaurant Saturday.

An officer responded around 7:40 p.m. that day to an aggravated robbery in progress at 2000 Pike Ave., the listed address for Shark’s Fish & Chicken.

The victim said she as sweeping the floor in front of the counter when the robber came in the front door and brandished a pistol, according to a North Little Rock Police Department report.

“Give me the f— money,” the assailant reportedly said.

The employee then opened the kitchen door to go behind the counter and into the kitchen area, the report stated.

Around that time, remaining restaurant staff approached the front, prompting the robber to take his attention off the victim, police said.

The victim was able to walk to a nearby residence and call authorities, according to authorities. She returned when she observed police at the scene.

The robber was a black male with a slender build and dark complexion, reportedly in his late teens or early 20s, the victim said. He was wearing a blue hoodie with a white zipper, white fabric wrapped around his face, black pants, white shoes and black knitted gloves.

No suspects were named, and no arrests had been made at the time of the report.