Bowl glance

Completed games

DATE BOWL RESULT LOCATION PAYOUT

Dec. 16 New Orleans Troy 50, North Texas 30 New Orleans $925,000

HIGHLIGHTS Troy quarterback Brandon Silvers threw for four touchdowns and ran for one, and the Troy (11-2) defense forced five turnovers in a victory over North Texas (9-5).

Dec. 16 Cure Georgia State, W. Kentucky 17 Orlando $802,000

HIGHLIGHTS Conner Manning threw for 276 yards and one touchdown as Georgia State (7-5) won its first bowl game and ended its first winning season with a victory over W. Kentucky (6-7).

Dec. 16 Las Vegas Boise State 38, Oregon 28 Las Vegas $2.8 million HIGHLIGHTS Brett Rypien threw for 362 yards and two touchdown passes, Cedrick Wilson caught 10 passes for 221 yards and 1 touchdown, Kekaula Kaniho returned an interception 53 yards for a touchdown and Boise State (11-3) broke a three-game losing streak against teams from Power 5 conferences with its victory over Oregon (7-6).

Dec. 16 New Mexico Marshall 31, Colorado St. 28 Albuquerque $1.05 million HIGHLIGHTS Marshall’s Keion Davis rushed for 168 yards, including a 68-yard touchdown run, and Chase Lifton threw for 262 yards and two touchdowns as Marshall (8-5) improved to 11-2 in bowl games and 5-0 under Coach Doc Holliday by beating Colorado State (7-6).

Dec. 16 Camellia Middle Tenn. 35, Arkansas St. 30 Montgomery, Ala. $250,000

HIGHLIGHTS Quarterback Brent Stockstill threw for 232 yards and 2 touchdowns to lead Middle Tennessee State (7-6) over Arkansas State (7-5). The Red Wolves trailed 28-10 before closing to 35-30 on a 41-yard touchdown pass from Justice Hansen to Christian Booker with 5:03 left before the Blue Raiders ran off most of the clock before punting. Hansen completed 31 of 57 passes for 337 yards with 3 touchdowns and 1 interception.

Dec. 19 Boca Raton Florida Atlantic 50, Akron 3 Boca Raton, Fla. $850,000 HIGHLIGHTS Devin Singletary ran for 124 yards and three touchdowns as Florida Atlantic (11-3) ended the year on a 10-game winning streak and matched the school record for victories in a season by beating Akron (7-7).

Dec. 20 Frisco Louisiana Tech 51, SMU 10 Frisco, Texas $100,000 HIGHLIGHTS J’mar Smith threw three touchdown passes and ran for a score, Louisiana Tech’s defense scored twice and the Bulldogs rolled to a victory over sloppy SMU. Smith completed 15 of 23 passes for 216 yards, and Teddy Veal caught four passes for 84 yards for Louisiana Tech (7-6). The Bulldogs led 42-10 at the half. SMU (7-6) fumbled on its first offensive snap and turned it over on its first three drives and six times overall.

Dec. 21 Gasparilla Temple 28, Fla. International 3 St. Petersburg, Fla. $1 million HIGHLIGHTS Frank Nutile threw for 254 yards and a touchdown to lead Temple (7-6), which rebounded from a 3-5 start to finish with a winning record in its first season under Coach Geoff Collins. Florida International (8-5) matched a school record for victories in its first year under Butch Davis (Springdale).

Dec. 22 Bahamas Ohio 41, Ala.-Birmingham 6 Nassau, Bahamas $225,000 HIGHLIGHTS Dorian Brown rushed for a career-high 152 yards on just 12 carries and scored 4 touchdowns, Nathan Rourke threw for 2 scores and Ohio (9-4) beat Ala.-Birmingham (8-5). Brown scored on runs of 74, 9, 25 and 14 yards, two in the second quarter and two in the third.

Dec. 22 Idaho Potato Wyoming 37, Cent. Michigan 14 Boise, Idaho $1.05 million HIGHLIGHTS Josh Allen threw three touchdown passes in his final game for Wyoming (8-5), and the Cowboys took advantage of Central Michigan’s eight turnovers to cruise to a victory. Allen was 11 of 19 for 154 yards with no interceptions. Central Michigan (8-5) had won five consecutive. The eight turnovers broke the previous Famous Idaho Potato Bowl record of six.

Dec. 23 Birmingham South Florida 38, Texas Tech 34 $2.05 million HIGHLIGHTS Tyre McCants caught a 26-yard touchdown pass from Quinton Flowers with 16 seconds left to lift South Florida (10-2) over Texas Tech. The Red Raiders (6-7) had taken the lead back with Nic Shimonek’s 25-yard touchdown pass to T.J. Vasher with 1:31 remaining.

Dec. 23 Armed Forces Army 42, San Diego State 35 $1.6 million HIGHLIGHTS Darnell Woolfolk scored on a 1-yard run with 18 seconds left, Kell Walker converted a go-ahead 2-point run and Army added a last-play defensive touchdown for a victory over San Diego State. After Rashaad Penny’s fourth touchdown run of the game gave San Diego State (10-3) a 35-28 lead with 5:47 to play, Army (10-3) drove 72 yards for the score.

Dec. 23 Dollar General Appalachian State 34, Toledo 0 $1.5 million

HIGHLIGHTS Jalin Moore ran for 125 yards and a career-high three touchdowns and Appalachian State beat Toledo in the Dollar General Bowl. Appalachian State (9-4) won its third consecutive bowl game since making the complete transition to the Football Bowl Subdivision in 2015. Appalachian State ran for 327 yards. Senior quarterback Taylor Lamb threw for 131 yards.

Dec. 24 Hawaii Fresno State 33, Houston 27 $1.2 million HIGHLIGHTS Marcus McMariyon completed 33-of-48 passes for a career-best 342 yards. Jimmy Camacho made four field goals. Fresno State went from 1-11 a year ago to 10-4 this year.

Dec. 26 Heart of Dallas Utah 30, West Virginia 14 $1.67 million HIGHLIGHTS Zack Moss ran for 150 yards including a career-long 58-yard run on the Utes’ opening drive. Tyler Huntley scored on two, 2-yard touchdown runs. Utah improved to 11-1 in bowl games under Coach Kyle Whittingham. West Virginia was held to 153 yards and lost its third consecutive game.

Dec. 26 Quick Lane Duke 36 Northern Illinois 14 $1.8 million HIGHLIGHTS Duke finishes the season with three consecutive victories. Daniel Jones finished with 338 yards of offense with two touchdown passes and ran for another. Northern Illinois’ Marcus Childers threw for 234 yards and one touchdown while Tre Harbison ran for another touchdown.

Dec. 26 Cactus Kansas State 35, UCLA 17 $1.75 million HIGHLIGHTS Alex Delton ran for 158 yards and accounted for four touchdowns. Alex Barnes rushed for 117 yards and 1 touchdown. The Wildcats had 345 total yards. UCLA played without quarterback Josh Rosen (concussion) and failed to hold a 10-point lead.

Dec. 27 Independence Florida State 42, Southern Mississippi 13 $1.49 million HIGHLIGHTS Freshman James Blackman threw 4 touchdown passes, including 3 to Auden Tate. Cam Akers rushed for 94 yards and caught a 14-yard touchdown passes. The Seminoles avoided their first seven-loss season since 1975.

Dec. 27 Pinstripe Iowa 27, Boston College 20 $4.2 million HIGHLIGHTS Iowa ended a four-game losing streak in bowls. Akrum Wadley rushed for 88 yards and 1 touchdown, caught 2 passes for 24 yards and returned five kickoffs for 171 yards. Boston College’s A.J. Dillon rushed for 157 yards and 1 touchdown on 32 carries.

Dec. 27 Foster Farms Purdue 38, Arizona 35 $3.6 million HIGHLIGHTS Playing with a torn ACL that would require surgery two days later, Elijah Sindelar threw for 396 yards and four touchdowns, including a 39-yard touchdown pass to Anthony Mahoungou with 1:44 left. Gregory Phillips rushed for 149 yards and Mahoungou added 118.

Dec. 27 Texas Texas 33, Missouri 16 $6.2 million

HIGHLIGHTS Michael Dickson averaged 41.1 yards on 11 punts and landed four inside the 5-yard line and was named the game’s MVP. Daniel Young had 64 yards receiving and had 48 yards rushing to help the Longhorns (7-6) have their first winning season since 2013.

Dec. 28 Military Navy 49, Virginia 7 $2.07 million HIGHLIGHTS Zach Abey scored five touchdowns and Malcolm Perry ran for 114 yards and two touchdowns. Virginia’s Joe Reed ran the opening kickoff back 98 yards for a touchdown. Navy had a Military Bowl-record 452 yards rushing. Chris High ran for 101.

Dec. 28 Camping World Oklahoma State 30, Virginia Tech 21 $5.8 million HIGHLIGHTS Mason Rudolph threw for 351 yards and two touchdowns to earn MVP honors. James Washington caught five passes for 12 yards to help the Cowboys (10-3) win 10 games for the third consecutive season. Josh Jackson ran for two touchdowns for Virginia Tech (9-4).

Dec. 28 Alamo TCU 39, Stanford 37 $7.8 million HIGHLIGHTS TCU overcame a 21-3, second-quarter deficit. Kenny Hill passes for two touchdowns, ran for one and caught one. Cole Bunce kicked the game-winning 33-yard field goal with over 3 minutes left. Stanford’s Bryce Love rushed for 145 yards, including a 69-yard touchdown run in the third quarter.

Dec. 28 Holiday Michigan State 42, Washington State 17 $5.93 million HIGHLIGHTS Michigan State’s Brian Lewerke threw for 213 yards and three touchdowns. LJ. Scott rushed for 110 yards and two touchdowns. Washington State was without quarterback Luke Faulk, who had an injured wrist and was replaced by Tyler Hilinksi, who made his first start.

Dec. 29 Belk Wake Forest 55, Texas A&M 52 $4.62 million

HIGHLIGHTS Wake Forest’s John Wolford threw for 400 yards and four touchdowns and was named the game’s MVP. Both teams combined for 1,260 yards and 107 points, which tied the mark for the fourth-highest scoring game in college bowl history. The all-time record is 125 in the 2011 GMAC Bowl between Marshall and East Carolina.

Dec. 29 Sun N.C. State 52, Arizona State 31 $3.45 million HIGHLIGHTS Nyheim Hines had three of North Carolina State’s six rushing touchdowns and was named the game’s MVP with 72 yards rushing on 16 carries. Reggie Gallaspy had 79 yards rushing and 2 touchdowns on 12 carries. Arizona State played its final game under Todd Graham, who was fired earlier in the month and will be replaced by Herm Edwards.

Dec. 29 Music City Northwestern 24, Kentucky 23 $5.79 million

HIGHLIGHTS Northwestern broke up a two-point conversion to hold on for the victory. Justin Jackson ran for 157 yards and two touchdowns as Northwestern won consecutive bowl games for the first time in school history.

Dec. 29 Arizona New Mexico State 26, Utah State 20, OT $278,420

COMMENTS Larry Rose scored on a 21-yard touchdown run in overtime and the Aggies won their first bowl game in 57 years. Utah State’s Dominick Eberle, who made 16-of-18 field goals in the regular season, missed three in the game, including one in overtime.

Dec. 29 Cotton Ohio State 24, USC 7 TBA HIGHLIGHTS J.T. Barrett had two touchdown runs, while throwing for 114 and rushing for 66. USC quarterback Sam Darnold committed three turnovers and had an interception returned for a touchdown by Damon Webb. He was also sacked eight times

Dec. 30 TaxSlayer Mississippi State 31, Louisville 27 $3.12 million

HIGHLIGHTS Mississippi State quarterback Keytaon Thompson ran for 147 yards and three touchdowns. Mark McLaurin intercepted three passes for the Bulldogs. Louisville quarterback Lamar Jackson rushed for 158 yards on 24 attempts and 1 touchdown, but completed 13 of 31 passes for 171 yards for 2 touchdowns and 4 interceptions and was sacked 6 times.

Dec. 30 Liberty Iowa State 21, Memphis 20 $4.8 million HIGHLIGHTS Iowa State’s Allen Lazard set a Liberty Bowl record with 10 receptions and scored the go-ahead touchdown in the third quarter. The Cyclones (8-5) had their first bowl victory since the 2009 Insight Bowl.

Dec. 30 Fiesta Penn State 35, Washington 28 Glendale, Ariz. HIGHLIGHTS Saquon Barkley rushed for 137 yards on 18 carries and 2 touchdowns. Trace Mc-Sorley completed 32-of-41 passes for 342 yards and 2 touchdowns. DaeSean Hamilton led Penn State with 5 receptions for 110 yards and 2 touchdowns. Washington’s Jake Browning completed 18-of-28 passes for 175 yards and 1 touchdown. Myles Gaskin rushed for 98 yards and 2 touchdowns.

Dec. 30 Orange Wisconsin 34, Miami 24 TBAi HIGHLIGHTS Alex Hornibrook threw for 258 yards and 4 touchdowns and Jonathan Taylor rushed for 130 yards on 26 carries while A.J. Taylor caught 8 passes for 105 yards and 1 touchdown. Miami’s Malik Rossier threw for 203 yards, but was intercepted 3 times.

Jan. 1 Outback South Carolina 26, Michigan 19 $6.3 million

HIGHLIGHTS Jake Bentley threw for 239 yards as South Carolina overcame a 19-3 third-quarter deficit. Bentley threw touchdown passes of 21 yards to Bryan Edwards and 53 yards to Shi Smith. Michigan committed five turnovers including an interception in the fourth quarter that prevented the Wolverines from taking the lead.

Jan. 1 Citrus Notre Dame 21, LSU 17 $8.5 million HIGHLIGHTS Notre Dame’s Myles Boykin caught a 55-yard touchdown pass with 1:28 left to put the Fighting Irish ahead. The touchdown came three plays after Jack Gonsoulin’s 17-yard field goal put LSU ahead with 2:03 to play

Jan. 1 Peach Cent. Florida 34, Auburn 27 TBA HIGHLIGHTS McKenzie Milton threw two touchdown passes and ran for 116 yards to lead Central Florida to a 13-0 season. Antwan Collier’s end zone interception with 24 seconds left sealed the victory.

Jan. 1 Rose Georgia 54, Oklahoma 48 (2OT)* TBA HIGHLIGHTS Georgia’s Sony Michel ran 27 yards for the game-winning touchdown in the second overtime after Oklahoma’s Austin Siebert’s 27-yard field goal was blocked. Bulldogs overcame a 31-14, second-quarter deficit and a 45-38 deficit in the fourth quarter when Nick Chubb scored on a 2-yard run with 55 seconds left.

Jan. 1 Sugar Alabama 24, Clemson 6* TBA HIGHLIGHTS Alabama held Clemson to 188 total yards, including 64 rushing and sacked Clemson quarterback Kelly Bryant 5 times. Jalen Hurts completed 16 of 24 passes for 120 yards and 2 touchdowns.

Up next

Jan. 8 CFP Champ. Georgia (13-1) vs. Alabama (12-1), 7 p.m. Atlanta PAYOUT TBA LINE TBA O/U TBA TV ESPN *CFP semifinal games SEC games in BOLD Sun Belt games in ITALICS