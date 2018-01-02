Carjackers took minivan, forced him to take off clothes, Little Rock teen tells police

A 16-year-old boy told Little Rock police that robbers carjacked him and forced him to take off his clothes on New Year’s Day.

The robbery happened between 4 a.m. and 5 a.m. Monday at a residence in the 11000 block of Legion Hut Road, according to a report from the city's Police Department.

The teen said he was in the area of Knollwood and Valley drives when two male strangers stopped him as he was inside a silver 2012 Chrysler Town & Country.

According to the report, one carjacker approached his driver’s-side window and knocked on it with a black handgun.

The other reportedly later pointed a gun at his head and ordered him to step out of the minivan.

The robbers forced the teen to strip off all his clothes before taking the apparel, a watch and a cellphone, police said.

Authorities said the pair fled in an unknown direction in the Chrysler. The minivan was later found "wrecked" on Chicot Road at the intersection of Hillsboro Road.

No suspects were named, and no arrests had been made at the time of the report.