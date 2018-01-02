Subscribe Register Login

Power knocked out to large part of downtown Little Rock; cause unclear

Tuesday, January 02, 2018, 10:53 p.m.

Central Arkansas cafe serving British cuisine to close; owners starting online shop, manager says

By Rachel Herzog

This article was published today at 3:52 p.m.


Wee Betty's Market, a central Arkansas cafe known for serving favorites from Great Britain, will close near the end of the month, according to a New Year's Day social media post.

Citing personal and financial difficulties, general manager Cathie Clark, 54, wrote on Facebook that she plans to return to her native Scotland after nearly 26 years of living on and off in the United States.

Clark is a part owner with her daughter, Nicola O'Hara, 32, who is also moving back.

The business is located at 9 Crestview Plaza in Jacksonville. A 2014 Arkansas Democrat-Gazette review praised its Irish breakfast and black and white pudding.

In the post, Clark thanked customers.

"I couldn't ask for any better," she wrote. "We are going to miss you all, as you have become like extended family."

The cafe, which also sells snacks and soft drinks from Great Britain, will be open for retail only starting Wednesday and will also be selling off stock, equipment and some electronic household appliances, according to the post.

After January, Clark said, the business will become an online shop sending goods from Britain-based chains such as Marks and Spencer, Tesco and Asda to the United States.

DEE672 says... January 2, 2018 at 5:16 p.m.

The headline made me laugh, because "British cuisine" is an oxymoron.

TravisBickle says... January 2, 2018 at 5:28 p.m.

Bangers and mash, beans on toast, and fish and chips is not cuisine!!

Arkansas Online