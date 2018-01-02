Body found in Arkansas River identified as missing Little Rock man

A body in the Arkansas River on Saturday has been identified as a missing Little Rock man, authorities say.

Officers responded about 9:30 a.m. to Little Rock Port Authority, 10600 Industrial Harbor Road, where a barge operator said he was traveling down the river when he noticed a body floating, according to a news release from the Pulaski County sheriff's office.

He said he pulled the body onto the barge and docked at the port to call authorities.

The state medical examiner's office identified the body Tuesday as that of 41-year-old Little Rock resident Jerome George, the release stated. Authorities said the preliminary cause of death was drowning and the body "had no trauma."

George had previously been reported missing to the Little Rock Police Department by family members, the sheriff's office said.