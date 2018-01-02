DIVISION I ROUNDUP

SWAC MEN UAPB 80,
MISSISSIPPI VALLEY ST. 71
Martaveous McKnight scored 23 points to lead the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff (1-13, 1-0 SWAC) to its first victory over the season over Mississippi Valley State at the Harrison HPER Complex in Itta Bena, Miss.
McKnight shot 7 of 15 from the floor, including making all three of his three-pointers along with 6 of 8 free throws. Charles Jackson finished with 14 points, making 4 of 6 three-pointers, with 4 rebounds and 5 assists. Travon Harper had 12 points while making 4 of 5 field goals and 4 of 7 free throws. Cameron Posey had 10 points, 5 rebounds and 2 assists.
The Golden Lions shot 50 percent (23 of 46) from the floor, including 8 of 15 on three-pointers. They shot 26 of 39 free throws and won despite getting outrebounded 40-34 and making 17 turnovers to Mississippi Valley State’s
15.
Dante Scott and Jordan Evans led Mississippi Valley State (0-14, 0-1) with 15 points apiece. Emmanuel Ejeh had 13 points and 12 rebounds.
Mississippi Valley State shot 36.7 percent (22 of 60) from the floor, including 5 of 22 on three-pointers, and made 22 of 30 free throws.
SWAC WOMEN
UAPB 64, MISSISSIPPI
VALLEY STATE 59
Trasity Totten scored 19 points while making 6 of 7 field goals, and Malik Muhammad scored 17 points in leading the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff to a victory over Mississippi Valley State at Harrison HPER Complex in Itta Bena, Miss.
UAPB (3-8, 1-0 SWAC) broke open a game that was tied 17-17 after the first quarter by outscoring Mississippi Valley State (0-13, 0-1) 32-18 in the second and third quarters.
UAPB shot 50 percent (24 of 48) from the floor and 12 of 15 from the foul line. UAPB outrebounded Mississippi Valley State 40-32 and won despite committing 23 turnovers to Mississippi Valley State’s 12.
LaKendra Bassett led Mississippi Valley State with 18 points. Kristy Parker had 14 points.
