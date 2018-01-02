Edible Arrangements: Serving the Fayetteville community for nearly a decade

Edible Arrangements in Fayetteville, Ark., first opened in April 2008 and has been making celebrations special in NWA ever since. The fruit arrangements and gifts are always freshly-crafted and are made from fresh, preservative-free fruit.

Each piece of fruit must meet Edible Arrangements' high standards for size, appearance, freshness and taste. Customers are welcome to sample our chocolate dipped fruit.

Edible Arrangements can make bouquets for birthdays, weddings, sympathy, holiday parties or any other occasion. There are also specialty collections, including Mickey Mouse Clubhouse, and Hello Kitty. Store owner LaVerne Feagin said there are different promotions weekly.

Edible Arrangements currently has Smoothies with your choice of strawberries, pineapple, mango, kiwi, watermelon, honeydew, cantaloupe, and blueberries as well as Edible To Go products, such as single pieces of Dipped Fruit, Pineapple Pops, Cones of Dipped Fruit and Froyo Shakes, which are Frozen Yogurt with your favorite fruit mixed in. "We will be having Happy Hour weekdays from 2 to 4, for the summer, with 50 percent off the Smoothies and FroYo.," stated Feagin.

Each bouquet can be complemented with chocolate-dipped fruit, including strawberries, pineapple daisies, banana slices, Granny Smith apple wedges and more.

Edible Arrangements has locations worldwide, so customers can send an arrangement nearly anywhere. Edible Arrangements was ranked on Entrepreneur magazine's franchise 500®, fastest growing franchises and America's top global franchises. It was also ranked No. 100 on the Internet Retailer Top 500 list in 2013.

Same-day delivery is available within the Fayetteville, Springdale, Rogers and Bentonville city limits. Customers can order by visiting the local store at the Lindsey building at 1204 E Joyce Blvd. in Fayetteville; by going online to ediblearrangements.com; or by calling (479) 935-4478.

