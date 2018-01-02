Months after grand opening, first phase of Arkansas town's $100M arts district remains unfinished

The first phase of the $100 million Murphy Arts District project in downtown El Dorado remains unfinished several months after its grand opening.

Two elements — a children’s “playscape” and an open-air farmers market — are set to open by mid-May, according to the El Dorado News-Times.

District President and CEO Austin Barrow attributed the delay to construction issues, including finishing property acquisitions in the area.

The playscape, located just south of First United Methodist Church on Hill Street, is planned to include running hills with tunnels, a zipline, a slide that reaches more than two stories high and a splash pad, the newspaper reported.

A farmers market, working in partnership with El Dorado's Griffin Restaurant, will reportedly be open from May through November adjacent to the Murphy Arts District's amphitheater, 105 E. Locust St.

In September, an estimated 21,000 people attended the entertainment district's four-day grand opening — an event that coincided with the 30th annual MusicFest. Performers included Natasha Bedingfield, Train, Smokey Robinson and Brad Paisley.

Phase II of the revitalization project is expected to include an 8,000-square-foot art gallery with in-house artists' quarters at the McWilliams Furniture Building and the renovation of the Rialto Theater, according to the News-Times.

Barrow attributed a delay in those efforts to a lack of funding, the newspaper reported. A timeframe for construction on the second phase has not been announced.