Former Arkansas college student pleads not guilty to explosives charge

A former Northwest Arkansas college student who is accused of outlining plans to carry out a mass shooting or bombing has pleaded not guilty to a charge of illegally possessing explosives.

Timothy Bernice Constantin, 20, of Gainesville, Fla., faces a felony charge of criminal acts involving explosives, the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reported. He entered the plea Monday in Benton County Circuit Court.

Constantin’s arrest came after a call about a suicidal person who made comments about committing a mass shooting or bombing, according to the Siloam Springs Police Department.

Siloam Springs officers and safety officials at John Brown University responded Nov. 14 to an on-campus residence hall.

There, authorities spoke with Constantin and found firearms as well as ammunition. Among the firearms was an AK-47 rifle missing the butt stock and a Keltech 9mm carbine gun, according to an affidavit cited by the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.

Constantin reportedly wrote in a suicide note that he wanted to commit a mass shooting or bombing because of his hatred for society, according to the newspaper.

Authorities previously said that witnesses told officers Constantin had been constructing and testing explosives off-campus. Police said Constantin later admitted to constructing explosive devices, though no evidence was found in the search of his room, court documents show.