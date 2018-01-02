Future Hogs give thumbs-up to Arkansas' win over Vols

Three future Arkansas Razorbacks were much like Hog fans and thrilled about Arkansas’ come-from-behind victory over 19th-ranked Tennessee on Saturday at Bud Walton Arena.

The Hogs trailed most of the game and didn't take a lead until 44.8 seconds left in regulation, when center Daniel Gafford scored on a thundering dunk to put the Razorbacks up 73-72.

Arkansas senior guards Daryl Macon and Jaylen Barford scored 33 and 28 points respectively to lead the Hogs to a 95-93 victory over the Volunteers in overtime.

Guard signee Isaiah Joe, 6-4, 170, of Fort Smith Northside liked how the Hogs fought back for the win.

“They pulled out a big win,” said Joe, whom ESPN rates as a four-star prospect. “I like how they continued to play hard even though they were down for most of the game.”

Power forward signee Reggie Chaney was impressed with the energy level that propelled Arkansas to victory.

“They played really hard, and they were ready to play; they executed well and play good defense,” Chaney said.

Chaney, 6-8, 230, of Findlay Prep in Henderson, Nev., is averaging 14.1 points, 8.6 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.6 steals per game for the nationally ranked Pilots.

The Razorbacks had guard signee Jordan Phillips, 6-7, 210, of Grace Prep in Arlington, Texas, on the edge of his seat.

“It was a great win,” Phillips said. “A real nail-biter, though, and good performances from my guys Barford and Macon.”