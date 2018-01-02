Gang battle deadly at Brazilian prison

SAO PAULO -- Prisoners from rival gangs battled at a prison in Goias state Monday, leaving nine inmates dead and 14 more injured, authorities told the Brazilian news site G1.

Officials said the violence at the Colonia Agroindustrial prison apparently started when inmates from one cellblock invaded three others where prisoners from rival gangs are housed. The attackers set mattresses on fire and burned the bodies of those who were killed, authorities said. Firefighters were able to contain the fire.

Authorities confirmed the number of dead, but said identifications had not yet been made, G1 reported.

Brazilian media reports said about 106 inmates escaped during the riot, and officials had recaptured 29 of them. The reports said 127 other inmates fled during the violence but returned voluntarily.

