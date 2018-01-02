Arkansas man dies after losing control of vehicle at curve on Interstate 40, police say

An Arkansas man who lost control of his vehicle in a curve of Interstate 40 on Saturday night died, state police said.

According to a preliminary crash report released Monday, the wreck occurred shortly before 10:30 p.m. near Fredonia in Prairie County.

Jimmy Lee Hollins Jr., 43, of Mabelvale was headed east in a 2013 Dodge when he "failed to negotiate a curve," authorities said. The vehicle traveled off the interstate and into a tree, eventually overturning, the report states. Hollins suffered fatal injuries.

Fredonia is about 56 miles east of Little Rock.

Conditions were said to be clear and dry at the time of the crash.

At least 486 people died on Arkansas roads in 2017, according to preliminary state police data.

State Desk on 01/02/2018