Man dies in Pulaski County jail lobby after intoxication citation, sheriff's office says

LITTLE ROCK — The Pulaski County sheriff's office says a man who had been cited on public intoxication charge and then released from custody died in its jail's lobby.

Lt. Cody Burk said 62-year-old David Hartzell of Little Rock died early Tuesday. Little Rock police had picked up Hartzell, and he had been booked late Monday.

Burk said Hartzell was released about 4:30 a.m. Tuesday but stayed in the lobby either waiting for a ride or avoiding 13-degree temperatures outside.

About 7 a.m., a person in the lobby said Hartzell appeared to be in distress. An ambulance crew was summoned but Hartzell died at the jail.