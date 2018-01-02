N.J. teen arrested after four killings

LONG BRANCH, N.J. — A 16-year-old New Jersey boy armed with a semi-automatic rifle shot and killed his parents, sister and a family friend inside the home where they lived, authorities said Monday.

Monmouth County Prosecutor Chris Gramiccioni said the teen will be charged with four counts of murder and a weapons offense in the shooting late Sunday night, less than 20 minutes before midnight on New Year’s Eve in the shore town of Long Branch.

A possible motive for the shooting has not been disclosed. The rifle used in the shooting was legally registered to a resident of the house, Gramiccioni said.

The victims were identified as the boy’s parents, Steven Kologi, 44, and Linda Kologi, 42; his 18-year-old sister, Brittany; and 70-year-old Mary Schultz, who lived with the family.

Police responded to a 911 call of shots fired at the home just after 11:30 p.m. Sunday, Gramiccioni said. He described the shooting as an isolated domestic incident and said the teen was detained without a problem.

Mayors take oath

in NYC, Boston

NEW YORK — Bill de Blasio began his second term as New York City mayor Monday at a swearing-in ceremony outdoors in freezing weather, taking the oath of office administered by U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., a Brooklyn native.

“By Vermont standards this is a warm and pleasant afternoon,” Sanders joked to the crowd at City Hall Park.

De Blasio won re-election handily in November, becoming the first Democrat to return to City Hall in New York since Edward Koch 1985.

As a national leader in progressive politics, de Blasio said he envisions a city that serves more than the elite and Wall Street titans.

“The deepest, truest stakeholders of this town are the people who do the work, who every day make this city come to life but have too often not reaped the rewards,” he said.

In Boston, Mayor Marty Walsh took the oath of office for a second term as chief executive on Monday, promising to make the city stronger.

Former Vice President Joe Biden presided over the inauguration.

Bus veers off road in Utah; girl killed

SALT LAKE CITY — A Greyhound bus careened from a highway and plunged into a deep wash, killing a 13-year-old girl and injuring 11 other people on New Year’s Eve in rural Utah, state troopers said Monday.

Investigators were still trying to determine what caused the crash along Interstate 70 west of the city of Green River.

However, a passenger reported a possible medical problem with the driver, the Utah Highway Patrol said in a news release.

The bus was heading west across the desert from Green River to Las Vegas.

It went off the shoulder of the highway around 11 p.m.

The unidentified girl was killed and the bus driver and two passengers were taken by helicopters in serious condition to hospitals.

Eight other injured passengers were taken by ambulances to hospitals.

